Good luck arrives for the Senior Citizens Foundation’s ‘Doc’

Recently, the Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation (TCSCF) became the lucky recipient of a $500 grant through a combination of Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT), its Tioga County NY Community Impact Fund, and the good luck of Keith Nichols, MD, President of TCSCF.

Senior Citizens Foundation Directors were invited to attend CFTT’s Tioga County Seeds of Hope Celebration held recently in Waverly, N.Y. to highlight the good work of Tioga County, N.Y. and of CFTT in Tioga County, N.Y. While there, Dr. Nichols took part in a drawing for a grant, won the drawing, and chose Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation as the recipient of the grant.

The Senior Citizens Foundation is grateful to CFTT and its Impact Fund for their generosity and support in Tioga County, New York. For more information on how financial gifts can help make a difference in the lives of so many in the community, visit www.tcseniorfoundation.com and www.twintierscf.org.