What’s Happening for the week of December 8, 2024

DECEMBER

Are you struggling to control your eating habits? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous offers a free Twelve Step recovery program for individuals struggling with food obsession, overeating, under-eating, or bulimia. No dues. No fees. Everyone is welcome. The group meets every Sunday, from 6:30-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. For more information, call (607) 239-7838 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Nichols Playgroup, every Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina; by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, running through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m. at 263 Front St., Owego. Regular menu also available; includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize valued at $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Zen Before Zzzzs, Tuesdays starting Nov.12, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s remote support group, third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) meets on Tuesday and Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. SAIL is a friendly and engaging fitness program tailored for adults aged 65 and older, focusing on improving strength, balance, and overall fitness. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to individuals of all ages interested in exploring knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Participants usually bring their own projects to work on and share. For more information, please call (570) 888-7117.

OCTOBER 14 to JANUARY 6

GriefShare Support Group, every Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Register at Griefshare.org. If you have any questions, please call Lakeview Chapel at (607) 687-3261.

NOVEMBER 5 to DECEMBER 14

O Tannenbaum at the Tioga County Historical Society’s Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the museum for a display of trees, music entertainment on Saturdays, a gift shop, and more. This event is the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year. Participate in the silent auction and place bids on a variety of items. The museum is located at 110 Front St. in Owego. For more information, please call (607) 687-2460.

DECEMBER 8

Wreath-making Workshop presented by The Philosophy Family Farm, 1 to 3 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Free event, all materials provided. Registration required; please email zoe@philosophyfamilyfarm.com.

DECEMBER 9

Kielbasa and Pierogi Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley.

Kirby Band Free Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 63 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Story Time with the Family Resource Center, 10:15 a.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Berkshire Free Library Trustees meeting at 3:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Free Library, 12519 NY-38, Berkshire. For further information, please contact Fran at BFL@htva.net.

DECEMBER 10

Ted Davenport Holiday Music, 5 p.m., Community Room at the Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. For more information, call (607) 565-9341.

Quilt Raffle, Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Tickets are $5. The quilt was made and donated by Jacquelyn Clark. The drawing will be at 6 p.m. following Ted Davenport’s Holiday Harp Concert.

The Twelfth Tioga County Legislature Regular Meeting of 2024, 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 11

Free Parenting Classes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Transportation assistance is available. Childcare provided. Email jes49@cornell.edu to register.

Athens Senior Citizens Holiday Luncheon, noon at Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Rd., Sayre, Pa. Many signed up to bring food. For more information, call Ginny at (570) 888-3712. Bring table service and drinks. Coffee will be provided.

DECEMBER 12

Holiday Sip and Paint, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. All materials will be provided, so just bring your holiday spirit and creativity! The suggested donation is $25.

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Registration, 8:30 a.m. until full. Phone: 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Pre-registration is required. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

DECEMBER 13 to 22

The Cider Mill State presents “A Christmas Carol,” Fridays at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., 2 Nanticoke Ave., Endicott. Adults: $30, Children (12 and under) $22. Purchase tickets online at www.cidermillstage.com, or call (607) 321-9630, or at the box office.

DECEMBER 13

Pre-order Christmas Cookies by Dec. 13 to pick up between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 Main St., Nichols. The cost is $10 per dozen. Call (607) 699-3302 to place your order.

DECEMBER 14

OA Music Boosters Holiday Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elementary School, Sheldon Guile Boulevard, Owego. There will be handmade arts, crafts, gifts, raffles, food, and music performances by the students. Raffles and concessions will benefit music in our schools.

Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 11 a.m. at Newark Valley Fire Station, Route 38B, Newark Valley. Freewill offering.

DECEMBER 14 and 15

The Valley Chorus presents Share the Holidays with the Ones You Love, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m., Keystone Theatre, Towanda, Pa., and Dec. 15 at 2 p.m., Waverly High School Auditorium, Waverly. Tickets are available at the Jolly Farmer in Waverly, Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, the Keystone Theatre in Towanda, or online at www.valleychorus.org.

DECEMBER 15

The Needhams perform a Christmas concert at 6 p.m., East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main Street, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received to help further the ministry of The Needhams. Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall following the concert.

Free Choral Celebration of the Christmas Season, 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 70 S. Main St., Newark Valley. All are welcome.

DECEMBER 16

Story Time with the Family Resource Center, 10:15 a.m. at Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

DECEMBER 17

Holiday Quick Bread Class, 6 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Participants will bake their own bread to take home, perfect for sharing with loved ones or gifting. There is a $15 suggested donation.

Winter Wonderland, 12:15 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy light refreshments and a holiday performance with the Owego Free Academy Music Department. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Makerspace Book Club for ages 10 and older. Join Laura for the new book club. Read a new book each month. You can come pick up your copy at the library before the club and read throughout the whole month. Each participant will read a different version of “Hansel and Gretel” and then compare. Call the library at (570) 888-7117 to register your child.

Tioga Central Music Department’s free concert at 1 p.m., United Methodist Church sanctuary on Main Street, Tioga Center. Hosted by the TC Senior Citizens Club.

DECEMBER 18

Free Parenting Classes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Transportation assistance is available. Childcare provided. Email jes49@cornell.edu to register.

DECEMBER 19

Afternoon Book Club – House of Silk by Anthony Horowitz, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop,10 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego. This work session will take place in the Hubbard Auditorium.

Holiday Luncheon,11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Menu includes spiral-cut ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, cherry cheesecake, and beverages. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required by calling (607) 687-4120 or by email to aging@tiogaopp.org.

DECEMBER 20

Pick up your pre-ordered Christmas cookies for $10 per dozen at the Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 Main St., Nichols, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Pre-order by Dec. 13 by calling (607) 699-3302.

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Menu includes vegetable lasagna, vegetables, dessert, and a beverage. Suggested contribution for individuals aged 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

DECEMBER 21

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Blue Christmas Service with Reverend Trula Hollywood, 4 p.m., 117 Main St., Owego. The service will feature candle lighting as a Litany of Remembrance, followed by fellowship time after the service.

DECEMBER 24 and 25

St. Paul’s Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m. with Christmas carols, Christmas morning service at 10 a.m.,117 Main St., Owego. Visit www.stpaulsowego.org for more information.

DECEMBER 26

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic,10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

DECEMBER 27

Waverly Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. The menu includes macaroni and cheese, vegetables, a beverage, and dessert. Suggested contribution for individuals aged 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org.

JANUARY 8

Free Parenting Classes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Transportation assistance is available. Childcare provided. Email jes49@cornell.edu to register.