Collector Car/Cars We Remember; TV show-based toys from 1950s and 1960s; more Nellybelle

By Greg Zyla —

Seems whenever I write about nostalgic TV shows, most recently centering on The Roy Rogers Show’s Pat Brady and his beloved Jeep Nellybelle, we get many letters for more columns. Here are two of those letters below.

Q: Greg, I really enjoy and look forward to reading your article every Sunday in the Lancaster Newspaper. Today’s article with a picture of a Jeep in the shipping crate got me thinking as growing up in the 50’s and 60’s I was an avid reader of Popular Science and Popular Mechanics.

There was always an ad in the back for surplus army jeeps still in the crates. I never heard of anyone getting one but heard stories of “a guy who knew a guy” that bought one. I love to hear your recollections.

Keep those delightful stories coming. Allen G., Lancaster, Pa.

Q: Greg, I loved your article this week. Here is a photo of Nellybelle from Hershey 2015, and my ’46 CJ2A from a few weeks ago. Mine has a PTO on the rear and a 2-ton winch up front. It is an absolute blast to drive. Ken Bondurant, New Milford, Pa. I am also a Jersey boy (Dumont- Bergen County) about your age too.

A: Allen and Ken, thanks for your letters about the Nellybelle column, I appreciate it very much. As many might expect, I subscribed to both of those great Popular Science and Popular Mechanics, too, and remember all those ads. In addition to the Jeeps, the go-kart ads were really popular back then as manufacturers would offer karts in kit form for low prices.

When I recall the 1950s and 1960s with an emphasis on TV shows and toys that became instant hits, some were cars and trucks and others “Club” kits and even clothing.

My family got our first TV in 1955 or so, but I had access to my grandparents’ TV, a Dumont with a halo around it. So all those TV shows I loved, especially The Lone Ranger, were instantly available thanks to my grandparents and the fact that our houses were connected on the lower level via a large garage.

The 1950s were the golden era of television as many popular TV shows sparked the imaginations of children and adults. These shows captured the hearts of viewers, and it wasn’t long for toy manufacturers to cash in on golden opportunities and create merchandise. This fact allowed fans to bring a piece of their favorite show directly to the mailbox or available in Newberry or Woolworth stores. Among these toys, some became iconic and to this day are still in demand by collectors.

In my memories, one of the most popular items was the Davy Crockett coonskin cap. Inspired by Disney’s “Davy Crockett,” the cap became an instant sensation, and I remember seeing kids running around Ranshaw, Pa. (where I spent my first 8 years) on roller skates wearing coonskin hats.

It wasn’t just Ranshaw, as kids across America wore the raccoon-tail hats, imitating their favorite TV hero.

Similarly, the “Lone Ranger” TV series I loved the most, as it turned out, led to my first-ever mail-order experience. In addition to Lone Ranger action figures and toy guns, I was most interested in joining the official Lone Ranger Club, and my mom took care of sending in the needed dollar or so for the Club Kit to be mailed directly to our mailbox (and usually handled by the TV show sponsor like Bond Bread). I couldn’t wait until the club kit arrived, and I would be an official Lone Ranger club member.

Finally, after a few weeks, my Lone Ranger club kit arrived, and to this day, I remember that day as one of my happiest.

The Lone Ranger fan club might have been the most popular back then and included a variety of exciting items for a young fan like me. While I don’t have the exact list from my kit, I remember that these club kits included:

* Membership Card: A personalized card to officially induct you into the club. It was the most important item.

* Badge: A silver-colored plastic or tin (can’t remember) badge featuring the Lone Ranger’s logo, making you feel like a real deputy.

* Secret Code Book: For deciphering special messages, enhancing the sense of adventure and mystery.

* Mask: Of course! A replica of the Lone Ranger’s iconic black mask to help you look the part.

* Comic Books or Stories: To provide thrilling adventures and further immerse you in the Lone Ranger’s world. Mine included a coloring book.

* Posters and Photos: Featuring the Lone Ranger, Tonto, and Silver, perfect for hanging up in my bedroom.

Another beloved toy was the western play sets like the “Gunsmoke” and Roy Rogers kits. Based on the long-running hit TV western “Gunsmoke,” it included miniature figures of Marshal Matt Dillon and other characters from the show. It was part of the replica of the show’s iconic western town, Dodge City. These playsets allowed children to create their own Wild West adventures. Items like these playsets were reserved for Santa delivery as they were expensive back then.

Returning to favorites on four wheels, one of the most popular and unique toys of the era that I recently wrote about was Nellybelle the Jeep. Nellybelle was the trusty sidekick of Pat Brady on the “Roy Rogers Show.” The show’s popularity led to the creation of tin or steel models of Nellybelle, which became a sought-after toy. Kids like me loved imagining they were driving the rugged Jeep on daring episodes, just like Pat Brady.

The influence of TV shows on the toy industry during the 1950s and 1960s can’t be overstated. These toys provided endless hours of fun and serve as prized mementos of a bygone era. The magic of these classic shows and their associated toys continues to captivate interest from nostalgic fans and collectors to this day.

Car and truck toys from the 1950s and 1960s were incredibly popular and have become cherished collectibles today. Here are some iconic examples from that era:

* Matchbox Cars: Introduced by Lesney Products in 1953, Matchbox cars were small die-cast vehicles that quickly became favorites among children. They were affordable, detailed, and came in a variety of models, including cars, trucks, and construction vehicles.

* Hot Wheels: Launched by Mattel in 1968, Hot Wheels revolutionized toy cars with their sleek designs and vibrant colors. These cars were designed to look fast even when standing still, and the accompanying track sets allowed for thrilling stunts and races.

* Tonka Trucks: First produced in 1947, Tonka trucks were made of sturdy steel and built to withstand rough play. In the 1950s and 1960s, their lineup included dump trucks, cement mixers, and fire engines.

* Corgi Toys: Known for their detailed die-cast models, Corgi Toys released various cars and trucks that often included features like opening doors and hoods. Their models were popular for their realism and quality craftsmanship. I own a Corgi bus.

* Dinky Toys: Produced by Meccano Ltd., Dinky Toys were among the first die-cast toy vehicles. Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, they released detail-oriented cars and trucks, many of which were based on real-life vehicles.

* Buddy L: Known for their large, durable pressed steel trucks, Buddy L toys were built to last. Their line included realistic models of dump trucks, fire trucks, and other industrial vehicles, which were popular with kids who enjoyed imaginative play. I own a Buddy L Charles Chip truck.

These toys are loved by collectors, serving as nostalgic reminders of that special bygone era of the 1950s and 1960s.

The Charles Chips truck is a classic piece of memorabilia. Charles Chips was known for delivering their delicious snacks, including potato chips and pretzels, right to customers’ doors.

Thanks again for your letters, and next week we’ll start with my holiday columns on the DUI and texting saga of “Young Joe.”

(Greg Zyla is a syndicated auto columnist who welcomes reader input on collector cars, auto nostalgia, and motorsports at extramile_2000@yahoo.com).