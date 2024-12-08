A Pastor’s Thoughts: Seeing Angels Today

By Bruce Gillette, First Presbyterian Union Church of Owego —

A couple of weeks ago, I saw two beautiful angels in the dimly lit sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego. The oldest church in Owego has a beautiful sanctuary, and with the lights out, I saw the colorful angels in a new way. I did not see heavenly beings, but rather two angels depicted in stained glass windows with the bright sunlight streaming through the windows.

Ordinarily, with the sanctuary lights on, their beauty is easy to overlook. I took photos of these works of art and posted them on our church website and Facebook.

These photos were added to photos from our church’s recent Christmas pageant. Angels included an elementary school-age child and a 100-year-old church member (the next pageant is on Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.).

These photos are shared to promote ‘The Angels of Christmas: Hearing God’s Voice in Advent,’ a four-week Advent study by Susan Robb that explores the four angelic visits surrounding the birth of Jesus with Zechariah, Mary, Joseph, and the shepherds. In this study, the reader will explore the visits and delve deep into the history of the angel Gabriel and other angels in the Old Testament.

The Angels of Christmas uses these four angelic appearances to discuss God’s presence in history and our lives today. The messages of the angels hold significance for listeners both in the past and now. Join the church on Monday evenings, Dec. 8, 15, and 22, at 7 p.m. in the church lounge for a short video and ample time for discussion. All are welcome to attend.

“The angel or some other mediator is necessary, in the biblical view, because no mortal can look upon God’s face. God is too vast and holy for our feeble human minds to fully comprehend. Therefore, as Calvin argued, God relates to us in ways that are suitable for us. Angels are divine messengers in whom the full power and glory of God are tempered so as not to overwhelm us. The angels convey that God is present with us, finite human creatures, concerned about our welfare, and willing to intervene to set persons on the right path. They demonstrate God’s willingness to meet us where we are.”

Copied from an excellent article, “Angels: Messengers of God – Angels in the Bible bear little resemblance to the angels of pop culture,” by Susan R. Garrett (https://www.presbyterianmission.org/what-we-believe/angels/).

Owego Presbyterian Pastor Carolyn Winfrey Gillette was asked to write new Christmas hymns to well-known tunes for a national church magazine. Here is one:

Angel Gabriel Went to Galilee

Tune: SHOWALTER with Refrain (“Leaning on the Everlasting Arms”)

Angel Gabriel … went to Galilee …

Into Nazareth, a backwoods town —

“You’re God’s favored one! You will bear a Son.”

See God’s blessings come a-tumbling down!

Mary wondered: “How could this be?” It seemed so odd.

Came the answer: “Nothing, nothing is too hard for God.”

Angel Gabriel … said to Mary there …

“Name him Jesus! He will be a king.”

Mary, as she prayed, heard, “Don’t be afraid.”

See God’s blessings and the joy they bring.

Mary wondered: “How could this be?” It seemed so odd.

Came the answer: “Nothing, nothing is too hard for God.”

Angel Gabriel … shared God’s wondrous plan …

“Old Elizabeth is pregnant, too!”

She’s six months along! Go and sing the song:

“God is blessing me and blessing you!”

Mary wondered: How could this be? It seemed so odd.

Came the answer: Nothing, nothing is too hard for God.

God, we live in fear and we wonder here:

Are there blessings that still come our way?

When there’s so much wrong, can we sing your song?

Can we see your love at work today?

God, we wonder: How can it be? It seems so odd!

Send your good news: “Nothing, nothing is too hard for God!”

Biblical Reference: Luke 1:39-56

Tune: Anthony J. Showalter, 1887 (“Leaning on the Everlasting Arms”) (MIDI)

Text: Copyright © 2017 by Carolyn Winfrey Gillette. All rights reserved.

Included in I Sing to My Savior: New Hymns from the Stories in the Gospel of Luke by Carolyn Winfrey Gillette, see also www.carolynshymns.com/.

In this special season, let us all be open to angels bringing news of God’s love for you and the whole world.

(Bruce Gillette serves with his wife, Carolyn, as pastors at the First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego.)