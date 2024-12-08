Over 100 nonprofits awarded their share of $2 million on Giving Tuesday

On Dec. 3, in the Ballroom at Tioga Downs Casino and Resort in Nichols, N.Y., representatives from over 100 nonprofit organizations from across the Southern Tier and Northern Pennsylvania arrived to receive their portion of a $2 million distribution through the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation.

The Foundation grant has assisted many organizations over the years, with this year’s $2 million being a historic amount awarded. The foundation aims to assist local organizations and the work they do within their communities.

“Through the experiences shared by our award winners, we eagerly anticipate the ripple effects of these grants making a real difference close to home,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeff Gural.

He added, “There are countless organizations doing amazing work, often without the budget they truly deserve, and these grants aim to amplify their impact. I am happy we could increase our giving from $1.5 to $2 million this year as we want to help as many organizations as possible in the local communities that we serve.”

One of those organizations receiving a grant was the South Creek Volunteer Ambulance Service. Located in South Creek, Pa., the organization has over 20 volunteers who answer the call. In fact, and according to the association’s assistant captain, Kass Good, they responded to a call on the way to Tuesday’s check presentation!

The organization plans to use the funds for engine repairs that were needed on their ambulance.

“This money will really help,” said Good.

Jess Krom, a Family Specialist with Together for Youth Agency’s Pathways prevention program in Tioga County was also at the event to receive an award.

The Pathways program is designed to work with youth in the county who are identified as at-risk, or are youth transitioning from foster care back home. Krom works alongside their families and schools to develop positive relationships and connect with other services in the community to support positive changes for the future.

According to Krom, this is done by supporting families in areas identified as barriers, developing goals, implementing plans, and long-term support to maintain positive outcomes.

The grant awarded will allow the program to offer even more activities that can involve the families as a whole, and more frequently to build positive relationships and support systems within the family unit.

Also receiving a grant was Renewal Ranch, an organization working to assist the homeless population. The effort, which has already experienced a rise in demand, will be able to fulfill its mission due to the funding.

Others receiving grants included the Owego Dog Owners Group (ODOG), which maintains Owego’s dog park, Candor PTSA and Candor Emergency Squad, Tioga County Rural Ministry, the Historic Owego Marketplace, Owego Kiwanis Foundation, Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties, the Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation, Kali’s KlubHouse, and many more.

While over 100 organizations received grants, more than 170 organizations applied this year, marking a record number of applicants. All applicants are encouraged to reapply next year, regardless of whether a grant was awarded or not.

The following organizations received awards: A New Hope Center, Inc.; A Room to Heal, Inc.; AAA Meals on Wheels Bradford County; AAA Senior Companion Program for B/S/S/T; AAA/Volunteer Mileage Bradford County; Abby’s Paws for a Cause Inc.; Abide in the Vine Child Care Center; Abuse and Rape Crisis Center; American Legion Post 1624; The American Red Cross-Southern Tier Chapter; Animal Care Sanctuary; Apalachin Library Association; Arrowhead Ministries, Inc.; Assoc. for Vision Rehabilitation and Employment; The Astor D. Rice Foundation, Inc.; Athens Borough Fire Department; Athens Township PBA-Sirens for Santa; Bradford County Action, Inc.; Bradford Sullivan Counties Special Olympics of PA; Broome County Council of Churches, Inc.; Broome County Habitat for Humanity; Camp Ahwaga Association, Inc.; Candor Emergency Squad, Inc.; Candor PTSA; Canton PTA; Carrie On Breast Cancer Foundation; Catholic Charities of Broome County; Chenango Ambulance Services, Inc.; Child Advocacy Center; Child Hunger Outreach Partners; Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers; Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County; Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County; The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier; Economic Opportunity Program; Empire State Special Needs Experience, Inc.; Endless Mountain Mission Center; Family Service Society, Inc.; Family Services of Chemung County, Inc.; First Baptist Church of Owego; First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City; First Presbyterian Church of Troy, Pa.; First Presbyterian Society of Nichols; Friends of Kilmer Mansion, Inc.; Friends of Owego Evergreen Cemetery, Inc.; The Foundation of the SUNY Binghamton, Inc.; GiGi’s Playhouse-Southern Tier LLC; Hea Hea; Helping Hands Food Pantry; His Haven; Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc.; Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation; Junior League of Binghamton, Inc.; Kali’s Klubhouse, Inc.; Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone, Inc.; Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties; Luke’s Hidden Haven; Meals on Wheels of Chemung County, Inc.; Meals on Wheels of Western Broome, Inc.; Mosaic of the Southern Tier; The Neighborhood Transformation Center; Owego Dog Owners Group (ODOG); Owego Apalachin Booster Club Inc.; Owego Kiwanis Foundation Inc.; Owego Marketplace, Inc.; Penn-York Opportunities Inc.; The Phelps Mansion Museum; Project Neighbor of Newark Valley; Renewal Ranch; Resource Center of Candor -Bread of Life Pantry; Ridgebury Volunteer Fire Company; River Valley Regional YMCA Bradford County Branch; Robert Packer Hospital; The Rockwell Museum; Rural Health Network of SCNY, Inc.; The Salvation Army of Binghamton; The Salvation Army of Elmira; The Salvation Army of Sayre; Sarah’s Cause, Inc.; Sassy’s Sidekicks & Rescue, Inc.; Sayre Historical Society, Inc.; Sayre PBA – Sirens for Santa; Skyline Corral, Inc.; SOS Shelter, Inc. – RISE NY; South Creek Ambulance Assn. Inc.; Southern Ties Zoological Society, Inc.; Southside Community Center Inc.; Spencer-Van Etten Community Food Cupboard; Stand With Me Assistance Dog Team Training; Supporting Area Families Everyday; Tanglewood Community Nature Center, Inc.; Ti-Ahwaga Community Players; Tioga County Boys and Girls Club; Tioga Arts Council; Tioga County Historical Society; Tioga County Open Door Mission; Tioga Opportunities, Inc.; Tioga County Rural Ministry, Inc.; Together for Youth; Town of Veteran Historical Society; Toys 4 Tots Tioga; Troy Lions Club Foundation; Troy Sale Barn Operating Corporation; Twin Tiers Honor Flight Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company; Wyalusing Public Library Association; Wyalusing Valley Museum Association, Inc.; YMCA of Broome County.

The foundation is dedicated to promoting economic and community development by supporting organizations that contribute to charitable, religious, literary, scientific, and educational endeavors within the target counties. With hundreds of applications received annually, the foundation strives to donate to as many organizations as possible.

For more information about the foundation and grant applications, please visit www.tiogadowns.com/foundation/.