Thomas Rath murder trial continues in Tioga County

By Wendy Post —

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Prosecution witnesses continued to take the stand on Tuesday in the Thomas Rath murder trial. Forty-eight-year-old Angelo Baez is on trial for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, kidnapping in the first degree, and an intimidation charge in the case involving the kidnapping, torture, and murder of 34-year-old Thomas Rath. The 34-year-old was taken from his camp in Ithaca in May of 2023, his body was found in a shallow grave off of Ekroos Road in Candor, N.Y. in August 2023.

Tuesday’s testimony included that of investigators from the Ithaca Police Department who were involved in this case.

Ithaca Police Department Investigator Ben Buck testified that he became involved in the case from the very beginning, and when Thomas Rath was initially reported as a missing person.

Investigator Buck also had the chance to interview Angelo Baez in May, and then subsequently arrested him on Aug. 23, 2023.

Investigator Buck also went to the State of Maine, where Jonathan Glennon, the third charged with first-degree murder in this case, and now awaiting trial in Tioga County, was already incarcerated.

Investigator Dana Haff, also with the Ithaca Police Department as a criminal investigator, testified on Tuesday. Investigator Haff conducted interviews during the investigation with Angelo Baez, and the others charged and involved.

Investigator Haff first encountered Angelo Baez during an interview at DJ Maycumber’s home in Newfield. While there, Investigator Haff observed Angelo Baez outside, sitting in a chair. The investigator had bodycam footage from his interview with Maycumber that was played for the jury. Although inaudible, the jury was offered a transcript.

Investigator Haff encountered Angelo Baez once again when Baez arrived at the Ithaca Police Department to see him. He also had the 45-50 minute interview recorded from his bodycam.

The investigator testified that Baez was agitated about the search warrant at his apartment. He told the investigator that he was getting evicted, and that he wasn’t sure where he was going. The investigator asked Angelo Baez if he would stay with Maycumber.

When the investigator questioned him directly about Thomas Rath, Angelo Baez told him that he saw Thomas in the jungle on the day he disappeared, tripped him, kicked him, and then Thomas ran away.

The investigator testified that when he asked Angelo Baez if he felt fearful or threatened at all by others, including Joseph Howell, he said no. Joseph M. Howell was found guilty in October of the same charges that Angelo Baez is facing.

Under cross-examination, Investigator Haff testified, “The defendant [Baez] didn’t say he was scared of him [Joseph Howell], he said the people in ‘The Jungle’ were afraid that Angelo and Joseph would kill them.”

A representative from Meta, or Facebook, also testified about evidence entered, and a DNA analyst took the stand as well.

Things continue on Wednesday at the Tioga County Courthouse, with closing arguments expected in the afternoon.