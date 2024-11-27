Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On Nov. 9, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46-year-old Lewis E. Chapman Jr. of Owego, for the charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th (2 counts), unregistered motor vehicle, and aggravated unlicensed operator 3rd.

These charges resulted from a vehicle stop in the Village of Owego. During the investigation, it was found that Chapman was in possession of controlled substances.

Chapman was issued appearance tickets and was released to appear in the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

~

On Nov. 2, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested John J. Bair, aged 37, from Owego, N.Y., for the charge of Disorderly Conduct. This charge stemmed from an investigation following a complaint about an intoxicated male yelling threats at individuals in their front yard. Bair was issued an appearance ticket to appear before Justice Boland, Village of Owego Court.