Readers’ Column for the week of April 19, 2026

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24 hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. Please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer.

Looking to give away a hospital bed; it includes top and bottom rails. Call (607) 687-5701 or (607) 743-5302.

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Free 5hp air compressor on wheels, call (607) 223-3024.

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I’m calling about Section One of the Pennysaver, the April 12 edition on page 14. That beautiful picture of Jesus that says, “Jesus, I trust you.” That was very much needed right now!

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Someone was wondering if there is a screen printer in Owego since the one that went out on Lake Street. There’s one called All Star Sports on Delphine Street by Agway in Owego. They do the same thing screen printers do.

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To the woman that wanted to know how to get rid of an old treadmill: There is a number to call, 1-800-GOTJUNK. I don’t know if they’ll come and take it, you’d have to ask. Weitsman in Owego on Main Street, they take them if you can get it there. They pay cash and are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

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After COVID, I noticed that church attendance did not come back. Maybe people got out of the habit or thought it did not matter, since the government so easily stopped us from going. I’ve read a lot lately about a resurgence of faith, but I haven’t seen it here. There are many churches in the area that would love for you to pray and worship with them. Consider St. John’s on Rock Street in Newark Valley. Our Mass is at 11:45, so you don’t have to get yourself or your kids up too early. We would love to see you.

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When will Tioga County Sheriff deputies start wearing body cams, like the rest of the country? According to the county legislature, the reason for not having them is the expense. In response, I would gently point out that the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department cost taxpayers $2M last year due to the wrongful termination suit filed (and won) by former Undersheriff Wayne Moulton. For $2M, I would much rather have bodycams than a civil lawsuit settlement.

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With the weather improving and more folks out and about, please remember to NOT throw your garbage on the side of the roads. It is your garbage, so please take it home and put it in the trash. We can be so much better at keeping our section of the world clean.

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I’m really surprised to see the comments on Owego’s decline in business and the rise of empty storefronts. We live in a capitalist society. Capitalism is about making money. The population is aging and declining, and you can purchase just about anything online. What I don’t understand is why our leaders think spending $30 million dollars on a new county office building is a good idea. And in a flood zone!

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Almost $2 million for a nearly vacant property; I guess money is easy to spend when taxpayers are paying.

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My name is Norma Slocum, and I’d like to thank Tom Mason for helping me when I couldn’t start my car at the Hickories recently. He was a tremendous help to me. Thanks, Tom!

National Political Viewpoints

So, on Saturday, while we had a very inexperienced team trying to negotiate with Iran, two real estate developers and a vice president, Trump, with his infinite wisdom, was in Florida for a UFC fight, as other people are trying to negotiate a deal. It didn’t go through, big surprise!

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Trump says if the Iranians don’t come back to the negotiating table, he’s fine with that. I’m not fine with $4 a gallon gasoline. I’m not fine with the price of food. Rent, water, gas, electric, car insurance. I can go on and on. And of course, the millionaires and billionaires, they don’t get it.

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Trump verbally attacked the Pope, and you Christians still think he is Jesus Christ? Good luck in November!

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Donald Trump is going to get the Viktor Orban treatment when November comes. The Democrats are going to win the House, they’re going to win the Senate, and they’re going to impeach him and throw him out of office. Donald Trump is going to be the first president to be impeached and thrown out of office and slapped into handcuffs because he has broken so many laws you can’t even count them. Lock him up, lock him up, lock him up!

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I just get so disgusted with the National Political viewpoint in the readers’ column! It makes me feel sick to read some of those.

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When Megyn Kelly, Ann Coulter, and Tucker Carlson turn against Trump, it’s about time! That’s all I’ve got to say. I don’t know what took you people so long to see such a monster. Well, prepare for it now, the proper way.

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Here we go again, folks. Another election, now we have another COVID variant spreading. Another shutdown on the way to the Democrats. Just think about it, folks. It happened before. Now they’re trying that again. Anything for the mail-in ballots to keep their popularity going. It’s a disgusting mess! We will have to have mail-in ballots, so we don’t have anyone at the polling sites in fear of the variant. Again, I’m telling you, somebody should go to jail for this nonsense!

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Chuck Schumer, you’ve been in politics for over 50 years, and the only thing you’ve done the entire time is a waste of taxpayer money. You have not done an honest day’s work the entire time!

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So, all you Republicans out there, do you see what your president is doing? Threatening to use nuclear weapons! If he uses nukes, you guys might as well kiss your butts goodbye because you live right next to Lockheed Martin. I’ll tell you, if he uses nukes, China and Russia are going to get involved, and they’re going to take this country and blow it all to crap. Why don’t you wake up?

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There was a billionaire on TV the other day, and he suggested that the American government should tax the rich. He says in so many words that if you don’t tax me, the American people will end up coming after me with pitchforks and torches. He’d rather lose his money than his life. He’s spot on! Tax the rich tax. Tax them fairly, but tax them. I’m tired of carrying the load. How about you people?

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California and New York are two biggest states to let the Republicans get ahold of. I’m telling you, all the immigrants will be paid $5, $20, whatever, to cast their votes, and the mail-in ballots will be flying in! It’s coming! Democrats will not give them up. No way, no how!

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In my opinion, the biggest threat to world peace is Israel. Why in the world do we supply Israel with weapons and all this money? If we support that country, they’re doing genocide, they break every law in the country. They break everything!

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Please join in praying the following: Dear God, please keep the United States of America united, and, as a republic and democracy, not an autocracy.

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The people who call themselves Mama Gump and Studebaker Hawk probably do so because they want to take credit for what they believe are their pithy political observations and clever commentary. Guys, you just sound like radical right wing lunatics who spend too much time going down conspiracy theory rabbit holes and can’t recognize what is true anymore. Give it up already.

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Penalties for illegal entry: Singapore, six months in prison; Russia, two years in a labor camp; India, eight years in prison; Pakistani, ten years in prison; North Korea, the death penalty; the United States, free housing, healthcare, education, food, transportation, phones, and cash. A total cost of $81,000 a year per illegal and you pay for it. Democrat voter recruitment plan. — Studebaker Hawk

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ICE Agents have been stationed outside Marine graduation ceremonies in South Carolina. They tore away family members of new Marines, the very Marines who have sworn an oath to protect you, and the very agents ripping their families apart. How diabolical of this Administration. So while the Marines get shipped to the embroiled Middle East, their spouse is shipped to Dilley Concentration Camp in Texas, or similar place, crammed with others for months on end in cages. And there you sit, free and protected. The least you can do for those Marines is to search online about Dilley.

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What are you waiting for, Langworthy? Who paid you off? Or do you actually believe in Trump’s wrecking of America and his wicked policies for killing Americans through ICE, hunger, and joblessness, the measles outbreaks, the Trump family cashing in on our demise, or by his war machine?

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The Wizard of Oz is 87 years old. If Dorothy were to encounter men with no brains, heart, or courage today, she wouldn’t be in Oz;, she’d be with a bunch of Democrats in DC. — Mama Gump

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“The Strait of Hormuz has never been Iran’s to close or restrict the navigation through,” the CEO of UAE state oil giant ADNOC, Sultan Al Jaber, said on X on Sunday. (Source: Newsmax)

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The only way the Democrats can stay in power is to keep the illegals here to vote for them. The big reason is that they don’t have the support of their fellow party members to stay in POWER ON THEIR OWN MERIT. Another thing I can’t figure out is: How can you get to be a multi millionaire on the salary they recieve. They are lucky not to be in debt, with the travel, parties, etc. If anyone can come up with an answer on how it’s done, let me know so I can get on this bandwagon.

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“And then, at 7:49 tonight, the president’s social media account posted a graphic video of a man killing a woman with a hammer. The screed that accompanied the video attacked Haitian immigrants, former president Joe Biden, and ‘the Radical Democrats in Congress.’ The post echoed the usual vicious racism to which Trump turns to feed his base. But it is hard to miss that hours after his wife gave an unexpected press conference about Jeffrey Epstein, Trump posted a video of a woman’s murder.” — Heather Cox Richardson. April 9, 2026

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“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, and every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” — George Orwell, 1984

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Do you feel liberated? I don’t. I feel violated (Mama Gump’s neighbor). Also, Albert Einstein and FDR were both correct; Israel was a stupid idea (and a horrible ally).

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The current war in the Middle East is often simply called the US war against Iran, but it is more accurate to call it the US-Israeli war against Iran,, although an even more accurate term would be the Israeli-US war against Iran.

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So New York State is over $300 billion in debt (yes, with a “b” – in the top 5 states with the highest debt in the entire country), yet Hochul thinks she can come to our area with “solutions” for things like high vehicle insurance, gas, and utility costs that are caused by her own policies? Phu-leeze! Yet people will still vote for her. Amazing!

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Front page, Press April 8 – NY Public Campaign Finance Board determined Blakeman (R) not eligible to receive funding due to “a paperwork error.” Wow! Is this yet another blatant example of the Dems’ persistent and pervasive hypocrisy?