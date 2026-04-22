Tioga County Property Transactions

On April 3, 2026, property located at 41 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Musso Properties WNY LLC to Joshua Lee for $237,000.

On April 8, 2026, property located at 5297 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Peter and Mari Ellen Rau to Timothy Gaige and Marion Ellis-Gaige for $280,000.

On April 8, 2026, property located at 62 George St., Village of Owego, from US Bank National Association as Trustee for Merrill Lynch to OH WE GO LLC for $61,000.

On April 9, 2026, property located at 660 Middle Rd., Town of Owego, from Roy Rogers Jr. As Administrator to Preston Rogers for $60,000.

On April 9, 2026, property located at Williams Road, Town of Candor, from Mark Williams and Warren Williams III to Kevin and Laurel Kanda for $139,900.

On April 9, 2026, property located at 206 Wade Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Paul and Sherry Kapr to Samuel and Anna Reeves for $149,000.

On April 10, 2026, property located at 417 Stocks Rd., Town of Owego, from Katherine Alexopoulos to Forys Savage LLC for $23,000.

On April 13, 2026, property located at 82 Ranch Rd., Town of Barton, from Frank Sutryk to Robert and Melanie Robertson for $199,840.

On April 13, 2026, property located at 00 Drybrook Rd., Tioga, from James Martin to Richard and Dylan Beury for $27,000.