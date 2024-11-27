Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 11, 2024 through Nov. 17, 2024 there were 122 calls for service. Eight traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to four motor vehicle accidents. The department also reported the following arrests.

Ryan M. Bacon, 24, Elmira, N.Y., was picked up on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court for criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree (misdemeanor). Bacon was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Kaseem J. Webster, 29, Watkins Glen, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for Menacing in the Second Degree (misdemeanor). Kaseem was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

David M. Wanzie, 35, Cortland, N.Y., was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration (misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on North Avenue. Wanzie was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Victor L. Spencer, 29, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Operating without Insurance (Violation), Misuse of Dealer Plate (Violation), Unregistered Motor Vehicle (Violation), and Inadequate Muffler (Violation) following a traffic stop on Park Street. Spencer was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.