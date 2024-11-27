Tioga County Property Transactions

On Nov. 12, 2024, property located at 114 Pine Knoll Rd., Town of Owego, from Robert Raymond to Hannah Mapstone and Austin Stepanik for $250,000.

On Nov. 12, 2024, property located at Straits Corners Road, Town of Candor from Gail Johnson to Calo Corners Farm LLC for $4,000.

On Nov. 13, 2024, property located at 2961 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Justin Jackson and Robert Vandermark to James and Susan Finelli for $75,000.

On Nov. 13, 2024, property located at Gay Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from David, Sandra and Brandon Benjamin to Michael Jones for $42,000.

On Nov. 14, 2024, property located at 2947 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Robert and Phyllis Depofi to Robert and Jo-Louise Morley for $120,000.

On Nov. 14, 2024, property located at 8 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Steven Chaffee to Jacob Aquilio for $175,000.

On Nov. 14, 2024, property located at 220 Temple St., Village of Owego, from Victor Spencer and William Tuttle to Nathan & Dara Shaffer-Groover for $20,000.

On Nov. 15, 2024, property located at 3680 Waverly Rd., Tioga, from Rosemary Cleveland to Emily Welch and Monica Ingersoll for $160,000.

On Nov. 15, 2024, property located at 490 Candor Rd., Town of Spencer, from James Van Pelt By Atty. In Fact and Patricia Lund As Atty. In Fact to Christine Miki Revocable Trust for $125,000.

On Nov. 15, 2024, property located at 13 Maplewood Dr., Town of Owego, from Yaroslav and Lesya Karnauch to MD Hefzur Rahman and Nasima Akter for $265,000.

On Nov. 15, 2024, property located at Acme Road, Town of Barton to Brent and Kathy Skinner to Matther Currier for $100,000.

On Nov. 15, 2024, property located at 1254 Arbor Glade Rd., Town of Owego, from David and Niccole Vaughn to Abrianna Vaughn and Cole McCullen for $297,870.

On Nov. 15, 2024, property located at 9 Deborah Dr., Town of Owego, from Jane Engelhart By Atty. In Fact and Kathleen McGuigan Rathbun As Atty. In Fact to Kaitlyn Kiley for $237,334.

On Nov. 15, 2024, property located at 211 Honeypot Rd., Town of Candor, from Michael Brock to Nathan and Jessica Thomas for $350,000.

On Nov. 15, 2024, property located at 1733 Newark Valley-Maine Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Carol McCarthy to Kevin and Kim Tuttle for $20,000.

On Nov. 15, 2024, property located at Coy Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Gary Bachelor to Andrew Black and Margaret Hurley for $21,000.

On Nov. 18, 2024, property located at 389 Tyler Hollow Rd., Town of Spencer, from Tioga County to Brock Manwaring for $26,000.

On Nov. 18, 2024, property located at 416 Howard Hill Road, Town of Newark Valley to Bryce and Rhonda Wehner for $18,500.

On Nov. 18, 2024, property located at 4 Academy St., Town of Owego, from Tioga County to Tioga Learning Properties LLC for $51,000.

On Nov. 18, 2024, property located at 340 Main St., Village of Owego, from Stuart Howard By Atty. In Fact, Nicole Howard By Atty. In Fact, and Jack Howard As Atty. In Fact to Red Worldwide Inc. for $449,000.

On Nov. 18, 2024, property located at Shaw Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Tioga County to Brock Manwaring for $5,250.

On Nov. 18, 2024, property located at 22 Hands Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Tioga County to David Brich for $36,000.

On Nov. 18, 2024, property located at Gleason Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Tioga County to Colleen Brock for $550.

On Nov. 18, 2024, property located at Slate Road, Town of Candor, from Tioga County to Laverne Quick and Rebecca Sherman-Quick for $10,500.

On Nov. 18, 2024, property located at 4 Deming Dr., Town of Owego, from John Schramm to Stephen Grant for $100,000.

On Nov. 18, 2024, property located at 102 Reniff Rd., Town of Barton, from Tioga County to Betty Campbell for $44,000.

On Nov. 18, 2024, property located at 242 Spencer Rd., Town of Candor, from Tioga County to David Osovski for $18,000.

On Nov. 18, 2024, property located at 770 Newark Valley-Maine Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Tioga County to Eric and Erin Short for $70,000.

On Nov. 18, 2024, property located at 20 Tallow Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Tioga County to Jasmine Blaskiewicz for $8,250.

On Nov. 18, 2024, property located at 1 Grange St., Village of Waverly, from David Eccleston to Toby Lee for $50,000.

On Nov. 18, 2024, property located at 10 Aurora St., Town of Richford, from Tioga County to Jasmine Blaskiewicz for $3,750.

On Nov. 18, 2024, property located at Barton Road, Town of Owego, from Tioga County to Ryan Dowdle and Nicole Garritano for $500.

On Nov. 18, 2024, property located at 121 Park Place, Village of Waverly, from Tioga County to Steven and Michelle Chaffee for $20,000.