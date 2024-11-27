Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hey there, I’m Avery. My story is sad, as you may remember. I am one of the four kittens, with a brother named Andy and two sisters.

Our mom did a good job feeding us when we were born outside sometime around May. She fed us well until her milk was gone, and we had to look for food.

One day, when Gail was driving, she saw a black garbage bag moving, so she stopped. It was the four of us kittens digging in the trash, looking for food.

Gail scooped us all up and took us home. We were a mess, with nasty eye infections. Gail got us cleaned up and took us to the veterinarian’s office to get our shots and get fixed. Now, months later, we are healthy and eating real food. My brother, Andy, got adopted a few weeks ago, and he is doing great living with four other adult cats.

I’m still waiting for my family. If you think you might want me, please contact Gail at (607) 689-3033.

You can support us with our vet bills by dropping off bottles and cans at the Redemption Center in Owego. She has a donation jar there as well. She also has a donation box at Up the Creek Consignment.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone.