Recognizing our County Veterans

On Nov. 12, the Tioga County Legislature recognized their employee veterans, proclaiming the day as ‘Salute to Tioga County Employee Veterans and Active Military Day’, and further acknowledged them for serving our nation.

Recognized, but not all pictured, are Lawrence Alger, William Allen Jr. Warren S. Bennett, Nicholas Bessey, Steven Bombarger, Cody Brunner, James Burless Jr., James Cornell, James Davis, Chad Edwards, William Ellis III, Robert Ervay, Thomas Gallagher, Bryan Goodrich, Mark Griep, Brian Henry, Anthony Hill, Earl Hollenbeck, James Hoover, Gary Howard, Andrea Klett, Albert Knapp, Heather Krohmalney, Jeremy Loveland, Camille Mattison-Corneby, Grace Middaugh, Michael Middaugh, Dean Morgan, Jessica Morris, Dennis Mullen, Steven Palinosky, Edward Quaranta, Shawn Quick, Jean Regis, Kenneth Smith, Jeffrey Shepardson, William Standinger III, Stephen Solomon, John Ward, Steven Wasko, Gavin Watkins, John Watson, Darion Wiant, Robert Williams, and Angela Zito.