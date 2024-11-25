The Owego Dog Owners Group is conducting its campaign for the upcoming giving season. The park relies solely on donations to operate.
To donate, you can send directly to owegodogpark@gmail.com on PayPal, or send directly to the pictured QR Code.
The Owego Dog Owners Group is conducting its campaign for the upcoming giving season. The park relies solely on donations to operate.
To donate, you can send directly to owegodogpark@gmail.com on PayPal, or send directly to the pictured QR Code.
Be the first to comment on "Owego’s Dog Park begins holiday giving campaign"