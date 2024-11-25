Owego’s Dog Park begins holiday giving campaign

Owego's Dog Park begins holiday giving campaignTim Northrup is pictured at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park in Owego. The park’s fundraising campaign for the holidays is currently underway. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert November 25, 2024

The Owego Dog Owners Group is conducting its campaign for the upcoming giving season. The park relies solely on donations to operate.

Owego's Dog Park begins holiday giving campaignTo donate, you can send directly to owegodogpark@gmail.com on PayPal, or send directly to the pictured QR Code.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Owego’s Dog Park begins holiday giving campaign"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*