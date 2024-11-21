Tioga County Property Transactions

On Nov. 6, 2024, property located at 431 West River Rd., Village of Nichols, from Robin James to Joseph Engelbert, Erin Teribury, Caleb and Madeline Manwaring for $75,000.

On Nov. 6, 2024, property located at 116 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Anaspore Realty LLC to James and Stasia Marzen for $125,000.

On Nov. 6, 2024, property located at 39 Oak Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Gerald, Jacqueline and Jonpaul Howey to Michael and Terri Rice for $2,500.

On Nov. 6, 2024, property located at 3268 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Thomas Sullivan to Jonathan Hardin for $326,995.

On Nov. 6, 2024, property located at 250 Ridgefield Rd., Town of Owego, from Judith Bloom-Castner to Robert Raymond for $80,000.

On Nov. 6, 2024, property located at 8 Academy St., Village of Spencer, from Brian and Lisa Barber to Sheril Killam for $63,600.

On Nov. 7, 2024, property located at 125 Moore St., Village of Waverly, from Mark and Kathryn Wright to Christopher Rudolph for $92,700.

On Nov. 7, 2024, property located at 1429 Route 79, Town of Richford, from Patrick and Janet Jordan to Alexander and Joseph Woodmansee for $200,000.

On Nov. 8, 2024, property located at Route 79, Town of Richford, from Bradley Mathewson to David Coish for $30,000.