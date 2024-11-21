Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 4, 2024 through Nov. 10, 2024 there were 125 calls for service. Four traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents. Two mental health holds were reported.

The department also reported the following arrests.

A juvenile, aged 16 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Misdemeanor), Unlawful Imprisonment (Misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief; Preventing an Emergency Call (Misdemeanor), and Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following a domestic violence incident on Paige Street. The juvenile was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to Tioga County Family Court.

Anthony Lugo, aged 40 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief, and Preventing an Emergency Call (misdemeanor) following a domestic violence incident on Paige Street. Lugo was transferred to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at the Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Regan D. Tapia, aged 22 of Candor, N.Y., was picked up on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the second degree (misdemeanor). Tapia was transferred to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at the Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.