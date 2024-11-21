Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hey there everybody! I am Jeanie, a tuxedo with a unique nose print. Thank you, veterans, for serving our country. Gail is a proud retired Navy veteran. She serves our community by helping people rescue cats, kittens, and other helpless animals.

She has been helping her friend Rose with her three rescued animals, working to find them homes, and now she has returned to her own. Anyway, here’s my story.

Gail came to Berkshire where I was born, along with eight other kittens. She only had room for two of us, and I was one of the lucky ones. A few weeks ago, my brother Walter was adopted by one of Gail’s nursing school friends, and now he lives with two older dogs. It worked out great for him. I hope I have the same luck.

I went and got spayed,had all my shots and dewormer, so now I am ready for a home. I am about seven months old now, and Gail needs to find homes for many of us very soon. Gail’s dad is going to have to come live with her real soon, and she needs room for him and to make it safe so he doesn’t fall on us cats.

Please think about adopting one of us to help Gail out. The holidays are coming fast, and maybe we can be an early Christmas present for a child. You can always donate bottles and cans to help at the Redemption Center in Owego.

Call Gail to learn more about us at (607) 689-3033.