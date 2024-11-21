The Unlimited Family; We’re a global family sharing a spiritual parent, God

By Sister Chirya —

In a family, we understand that certain members may have faults and shortcomings, but it is typically easy to overlook them since, ultimately, they share the same blood and we have grown up together. Although I may tolerate a certain weakness in a brother or sister, I may refuse to put up with the same failing when it manifests itself outside of my close family circle.

However, the way we relate is dependent upon our mental attitude, directed by our thoughts. I now realize the world is an extended global family. We share a home at present, the planet Earth. When you think about it, the Earth is not really that big. We are all close enough to be called neighbors.

Also, within our many differences, we are still one Family of Man sharing a common spiritual Parent, God, the Father of all souls, always there to give help. A peaceful stage of stability can be maintained at any time simply by turning our mind to God with love.

By linking our thoughts to God, who is only a thought away and not to the problems surrounding us, but to the subtle and powerful vibrations of His unlimited pure source of peace, love, tranquility, and knowledge, we automatically have a constant source of good and uplifting vibrations that help to settle our troubled minds.

Live life to the fullest and enjoy it, but not at the cost of diluting or giving up values. Bring them into practice and also inspire thers with them. Let every person whom you come in contact with feel that you are different not only in terms of personality and skills but also in terms of your basic nature and the virtues and qualities you possess.

For example, the value of generosity means more than just giving; it also means to cooperate with others, to see beyond the weaknesses and mistakes of others, helping them to recognize their innate value. This is called positive thought-based living and not just plain living, which many people in the world indulge in.

Having deep love for God as the Parent of all souls makes it very easy to love all, regardless of color, race, or creed. We will be like one big family closely knit together in a bond of pure love and happiness. Then the world will become a beautiful place to live in.

“Peace is the inner nature of humankind. When you find it within yourself, you will find it everywhere.”

