Readers’ Column for the week of November 17, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages.

Thank you to the mowers of the Hope Cemetery in Newark Valley. It looks great! Thank you!

~

So, I noticed that the rodeo was allowed to leave animals behind again. Thank goodness they numbered the cattle, so now we can report at least which number is suffering or dead. How can we allow this individual to return to Owego and persist in mistreating these animals?

~

Has anyone visited the tent city where there is drug use? It is terrible! There’s garbage all over the place. Now, why didn’t the authorities make these people clean up the trash? Oh no, we’ll leave it up to the taxpayers. What a joke!

~

This is in regard to the comment about why rural mail carriers don’t raise the delivery flag on our mailboxes. Those flags are for the customer to raise so the carrier knows there is mail to be picked up; it is not a signal that mail has been delivered.

~

Wow, Nancy Brown, your letter to the editor was beautiful and fantastically right on. I hope everybody reads it. Amazing! We need help from the big guy. Thank you for writing that wonderful, wonderful letter.

~

I would like to know if there is anyone who would like a volunteer for Christmas or Thanksgiving at a church, soup kitchen, a retirement home, a nursing home, or somewhere in Tioga County. I would gladly volunteer my services for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. Please leave your number in this column. Thank you very much.

~

I’m glad I received my Pennysaver early. Concerning the loose dog, if it bothers you, why not speak to the dog’s owner? Do not blame the dog catcher. Sometimes, they can be vicious. So do not criticize the dog catcher; it is not solely his responsibility to always take care of it. Secondly, a squirrel. Really? I know someone who raised a raccoon, and after several years, it turned on the family. Those animals should all be in the field, not in their home.

~

In relation to the Lockwood window shooter, if you possess pictures and all pertinent details, and you are discussing it in The Pennysaver, why have you not reached out to the state troopers to address it rather than repeatedly featuring it in The Pennysaver? Do you simply seek attention? If you know who the individual is, allow the law to handle it.

~

On Nov. 29, Black Friday free bowling is back at Owego Bowl. Enjoy complimentary soda, pizza, and bowling. We look forward to seeing you there!

~

Regarding the traffic light at the intersection of Main Street and Church Street in Owego; 50 years ago, the Village of Owego Justice of the Peace, Bill Stiles, informed me that the intersection was considered unsuitable for a traffic light because the two streets do not intersect; the two ends of Church Street are offset and do not align perfectly. That could be the problem.

~

A recent article in the news says 40% of U.S. adults are obese. A suggestion and remedy would be to ban junk food.

~

I thought the flag on the mailbox was for incoming mail, not outgoing. I moved from downstate a year ago and was tired of checking for incoming mail in inclement weather.

~

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace: where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light; where there is sadness, joy. O divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console, to be understood as to understand, to be loved as to love. For it is in giving that we receive, it is in pardoning that we are pardoned, and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life. — St. Francis of Assisi

~

To the Evergreen Owego plot owner who was informed that an environmental impact statement is required for burials, please note that this is incorrect. The Village DPW oversees burials and can be contacted at (607) 687-1101 for more information regarding the official rules and regulations.

~

Congratulations to Owego for hosting some fantastic recent events that have brought our community together. The appreciation day (neat hot air balloon), the sweet Halloween parade, and most recently, being able to convince the real Santa (right down to his whiskers) to visit, treating him royally with a horse-drawn carriage.

~

The reasons for zoning and codes are based on protecting the well-being of your neighbors, not just to cause inconvenience. I can’t believe an organization that promotes good citizenship, according to their own mission statement, callously and selfishly disregards their neighbors in a residential neighborhood; including right next door, where residents may possibly have epilepsy or some other condition affected by bright, flashing lights. Veterans Day was this week. Yes, we thank them and appreciate their service. There is a significant display of gestures to reflect that. It doesn’t include them being exempt from laws protecting the neighbors they fought for, as last week’s comment pointed out. They should take the high ground, be considerate, and graciously follow the law(s), which is to be expected.

National Political Viewpoints

There is no joy in Mudville. The mighty Kamala has struck out, and so has the Marxist Democrat Party. Good riddance to both!

~

What don’t you Democrats understand about the word illegal? As in ILLEGAL immigrants, against the law? We’re sick and tired of this, and that’s why there was a red wave. And you know what? If you’re here illegally, go home. And if you want to come back legally, then do what you have to do; that’s fine.

~

For all you Trump hating, negative people out there, I only have three words for you.

~

Hello Trump. Goodbye democracy. Goodbye freedom, especially for women. Hello autocracy leading to dictatorship. Goodbye to our 250 years of being a Republic. Hello convicted felon going to the White House instead of prison where he belongs, courtesy of the Trump stacked un-Supreme Court. Hello, even more big tax cuts for the wealthy, causing the national debt to rise $10 trillion, which will explode inflation with help from Trump’s tariffs, making everything cost more. Goodbye national security along with international respect. What have we done?

~

If I were you, Governor Hochul, I wouldn’t be sitting there threatening Trump, you’ll be fighting him every step of the way. The reason he won by a large margin is due to the number one issue, immigrants. Let’s not forget, you brought them in during the night, along with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. So just remember, you were part of it.

~

She lost! So call it good and move on.

~

Makes me sad to think that there are that many stupid people in the United States of America to reelect Trump. I am not entirely convinced that it was a fair and free election. I believe that he had plans in place, and he stole the election, just as he had been boasting throughout his campaign. This is no longer a democracy. So I hope you fools are happy with the decisions that you made.

~

All you Democrats out there, what do you prefer to have it called? The red wave, an avalanche, or a blowout? Which one of these three? Please let me know, as I want to reciprocate your politeness since you’re so polite to us.

~

You Democrats had all the money from the media, talk shows, the corrupt news, corrupt judges, and Hollywood, and you still lost big. Get over it! We patriots figured it out that when you Democrats lie all the time, you will lose.

~

So Trump has won, and when he says, “Vote for me, and when I’m president, you’ll never vote again.” In the next four years, he, along with the Supreme Court, will make it happen. And remember, what the government gives, the government takes away.

~

Deplorable clowns and garbage. At least we’re not losers.

~

I contacted the cable company to inquire why I did not receive “The View” on my TV set, and they responded, “Well, you must have a Smart TV.”

~

It was so gracious of the Canadians to thank the American people for making the right choice in reelecting President Trump. So I say thank you to them as well.

~

Did you ever notice that everything the Democrats accuse the Republicans of doing is what they’ve been doing or intend to do? We are not that stupid.

~

I learned a long time ago that life is not fair, and you don’t always get what you want. The Democrats are acting like a bunch of spoiled brats. What they need to do is suck it up and move on and learn to work with President Trump next year.

~

As more information emerges, I am astonished by how badly the Democratic Party veered off course. I am thrilled! Common sense prevailed in this election; however, the Democrats are challenging the results. Are these the same Democrats who previously stated that challenging results was inappropriate? They are swayed by the wind. They were significantly defeated by the common sense election victory. Thank you, American people, for making the right choice.

~

I am astonished that the Democrats are shocked by their landslide loss in this election. This indicates how disconnected they were from the everyday struggling American. They did not face any challenges in paying bills, buying gas, groceries, or spending money recklessly, unlike struggling Americans. Now, sensible Americans have expressed their views strongly.

~

Trump is a destructive tyrant, and everyone is aware of it. Also, I wish a happy Project 25 to all you Republicans who voted for him and lots of luck. You’re going to need it.

~

Here we are celebrating Veteran’s Day. Well, I’ll bet you won’t see Donald Trump celebrate that because he’s nothing but a coward. He wouldn’t go to war. When he was drafted, how many deferments did he receive to avoid the draft? Great man, great leader for our commander in chief of the armed forces. What an embarrassment to this country he is.

~

Did anyone notice how the election wasn’t rigged when Trump won? Trump planted the seed of doubt before the voting started.

~

Ready for four years of chaos, hateful rhetoric, retaliation against anyone who didn’t support Trump, 33% cuts to your Social Security, millions without ObamaCare, corporate greed prevailing over the environment, reductions in federal aid for public schools, no more separation of church and state. Enjoy! Be careful what you wish for, folks.

~

This message is intended for all loyal Democrats. Obviously, the dishonest and corrupt voting system was manipulated so that a significant number of votes for VP Harris were either deleted from the voting tally or deviously altered so they were cast for ex-PresidentTrump instead. Additionally, thousands of poll observers reported seeing unauthorized individuals in the back rooms of voting locations destroying millions of ballots intended for Harris. Consequently, ex-President Trump stole the election. Strange, I haven’t heard a single Republican whine or complain about the election system this time around. It remains the same system we used in the previous election. Apologies, Democrats, you will have to suck it up until the next election. Good job at being adults though.

~

The mainstream media and ‘fake news’ proved themselves to be exactly that. They need to wise up and start supporting the majority in this country. They possibly contributed to the election outcome with their obvious bias, unfairness, and vitriol. It’s time to be fair and balanced.

~

When President Trump resumes office, I hope the direction he takes is different from that of his first 100 days in his initial term. This involves cleaning house from top to bottom, replacing all government appointees with leaders who have earned their positions through hard work and experience, placing them in departments where their accumulated knowledge can be utilized, and allowing them to bring a cohesive team with them. I would prefer to have an accredited economist from a reputable Midwestern college leading the Treasury, an accredited physician with practical experience in high-level administration from a southern state like Texas, a replacement for Buttigieg with someone who has a background in managing and owning a high-end interstate transportation business, etc. The key is to have individuals who are non-political, knowledge-oriented in their field, possess common sense, and who are not egotistical snobs. In other words, individuals who were once employed workers and rose through their own efforts.

~

I’ve noticed more support for squirrel rights in this column recently than for women’s rights. The individuals who are upset about government overreach regarding the squirrel and code enforcement are probably the ones who voted for Trump. “Leave the squirrels alone, but go ahead and govern our mothers’ and daughters’ bodies.” It’s such a double standard and it’s beyond ridiculous.

~

Front Street in Owego was filled with Harris signs before the election. Harris lost for several reasons. The abortion issue was one reason, however, more importantly, Harris has communist beliefs, and it was evident that she could not address questions regarding her potential presidency. She never fixed or visited the border, which told many of us that she wants illegals to vote illegally for her and to bring in more fentanyl, along with rapists and murderers. Project 2025 is not what the democrats think it is. It is designed to finish the wall and stop the drug cartels from overdosing Americans, it’s giving accountability to the FBI, which has been so crooked. It is to unleash our energy supply to reduce our energy prices. The list continues. I am sick that anyone voted for Proposition 1. A horrible decision that will eternally haunt you.

~

I love how President Trump occupies the minds of the Democrats, rent-free.

~

I sure hope everyone who donated their hard-earned cash to the $1,000,000,000 campaign is happy. Ten million reportedly went to a single “entertainer”; millions each to others. Yeah, I’d support someone wholeheartedly for that kind of dough. Imagine what that money could have done for people in need in this country. Typical! And shameful!

~

MAGA and Trump supporters, this message is from a progressive Democrat in your neighborhood. I believe we can all agree that the Democratic campaign against Trump was poorly conceived and inadequately presented, with little chance of success. However, Trump’s win was far from a landslide. I want you to know that many of us, though disappointed with the outcome, feel a renewed sense of purpose in helping to get out the vote for the 2026 midterms to elect representatives that truly have the American people’s back. For 2028 we will be back better than ever to push for a candidate that represents what we can all benefit from: a living wage, healthcare, affordable housing, climate action, LGBTQ+ rights, sustainable living for seniors, and a stop to catastrophically wasteful spending on supporting wars in other countries. Trump is a highly intelligent con man and grifter who has the ability to incite what we are currently experiencing: a divided country with no clear path forward. Maintain faith.

~

We’ve rid ourselves of two thorns in America’s crown (Hillary and Harris); now let’s do the same in New York in 2026 and rid ourselves of the thorn Hochul! God bless America!