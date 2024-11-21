Roberson Museum’s Home for the Holidays Returns for 70th Year of Holiday Cheer

Step into a winter wonderland at Roberson Museum’s 70th annual Home for the Holidays event. Running from Nov. 21 through Jan. 4, Home for the Holidays invites visitors of all ages to revel in the joy of the holidays.

More than 125 dazzling holiday trees, each uniquely decorated by local businesses and organizations, will fill Roberson Museum this year. This includes the International Forest, offering visitors a global journey through dozens of ornate displays celebrating diverse holiday traditions and cultures from around the world.

Included with admission are holiday-themed history tours of the exquisitely decorated historic Roberson Mansion, available every weekend. These tours are enhanced by live performances from local pianists, choirs, and more. On Saturdays, children are invited to unleash their creativity with hands-on holiday crafts in Santa’s Craftshop.

Families can enhance their visit with special winter-themed shows in Roberson’s Link Planetarium. Other special events include Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 7 and an ornament painting workshop with handmade pieces from Roberson Clayworks on Dec. 14.

Don’t miss the opportunity to shop for the perfect present for everyone on your list at Roberson’s Museum Shop, featuring a wide selection of unique and festive items. Additionally, browse the Roberson Clayworks December Studio Sale, featuring hundreds of hand-crafted ceramic pieces. The sale will be open on Dec. 13, 14 15, 20, 21, and 22.

“For seven decades, Home for the Holidays has been more than just an event; it’s been a celebration that brings our entire community together,” says Staci Becker, Director of Development at Roberson Museum. “Whether you’re admiring trees decorated by local organizations, learning about holiday traditions from around the world in our International Forest, or making memories with your family at Santa’s Craftshop, there’s something here for everyone. Walking through our halls during this magical time, you will see multiple generations sharing stories, children’s eyes lighting up with wonder, and neighbors connecting with neighbors.That is what makes this tradition so special; it is a place where our community comes together to celebrate not just the holidays, but our connections to each other.”

Roberson Museum is located at 30 Front St. in Binghamton, N.Y. A full schedule of events can be found at roberson.org/homefortheholidays.