Newark Valley Historical Society honors veterans from Northern Tioga

For the 19th year, the Newark Valley Historical Society honored veterans of all armed forces from Berkshire, Newark Valley, and Richford with a free baked ham dinner on Veterans Day at the Newark Valley Fire Station Dining Hall.

Three members of The Honor Guard of the Glenn A. Warner Veterans of Foreign Post 1371 posted the colors and retired the colors. Chair of the Board of Trustees Cheryl Caster gave the welcome. Rich Barron delivered the invocation.

Jim Raftis served as Master of Ceremonies for the 19th year. Recognized were Purple Heart and Valor Honor recipients. He challenged the community to find a site (perhaps three) and construct a veterans’ memorial, and assemble a volunteer team to locate all veterans buried in their cemeteries using GPS. Richford was requested to relocate its sign for Route 38 Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway Of Valor closer to the highway for better visibility by motorists.

Speaker included Kathy Briggs discussing December’s Wreaths Across Tioga County. The objective of Hope Cemetery is to place an evergreen on each veteran’s grave. Troop 30 Scout Leader Curt Northrup was thanked for his troop’s placement of American flags on gravestones over Memorial Day, from Flemingville to Richford.

Especially remembered was Newark Valley and Tioga County’s first Iraq Fallen Hero, Navy Petty Officer Third Class Nicholas Wilson. MacPherson Funeral Home’s Brent Beck read the honored names of deceased Northern Tier veterans from Memorial Day to Veterans Day. Honor Guard’s Dean Morgan received a plaque of appreciation. Retired 25-year Newark Valley Central School District janitor and active Owego VFW member Ray Barrett was saluted for his service.

Marty Schneider set up display tables for the Newark Valley Historians to honor all local veterans. An unanswered question: Where can Newark Valley High School students visit the outstanding historical display in a secure area during a day of class?

The highlight of the dinner was the deliciously cooked food, served by a dozen servers under Marcia Kiechle. Kiechle is an Ithaca College and Cortland State graduate who taught for 31 years in the Ithaca School District including eight years of girls’ soccer and ten years of coaching youth soccer. Kiechle was named Teacher of the Year in 1995. She initiated the Newark Valley soccer program, coordinates Salvation Army drives, and actively participates in the Newark Valley Historical Society.

In 2005 USA veteran Regis Schaffer suggested that the Newark Valley Historical Society host a Veterans Day dinner for all veterans and guests in the Richford, Berkshire and Newark Valley area.