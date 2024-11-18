Pick Owego to Host a Cooperative and Regional Marketing Discussion

How’s the Owego economy doing? Pick Owego invites all merchants and interested parties to an open discussion on Nov. 20 regarding cooperative regional marketing opportunities. Anyone who would like to be part of the discussion can attend an upcoming session at the Hubbard Auditorium in the Tioga County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego, at 3 p.m. No registration is required.

“For too long, individual merchants have had to bear the cost and angst of developing their own marketing plans,” said Jim Mead, owner of Early Owego Antique Center and founder of Pick Owego, a cooperative marketing program that promotes the Village of Owego as a destination.

Mead added, “Working together, a large impact can be made at a modest shared cost,” adding, “It’s just a matter of developing a plan to market the Village as a whole.”

Topics will include free as well as paid regional marketing opportunities, updates on the newly revised Tioga Antiques Trail, and a report on the soon-to-be-released Pick Owego Visitors Map, which is currently at the printer according to Mead.

“I am so proud of the forty-seven businesses that are represented on the map,” said Mead, adding, “I am also proud of our Pick Owego team who worked hard to produce a quality wayfinding piece for our village.”

Also attending will be Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance, a regional marketing organization that operates the Explore Finger Lakes marketing and promotional program. Currently, there are 13 businesses that participate in this program. They will be giving an update on 2025 partnership opportunities and answering questions.

“I realize the 3 p.m. time may limit single proprietors from attending. This discussion is important. If owners themselves are not able to attend, we hope they will send advocates who will be able to report back,” said Mead.

To learn more, you can contact Mead by emailing jim@earlyowego.com.