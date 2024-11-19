County’s Fair Board announces new members; Longtime members step down after years of volunteer service

By Wendy Post —

The Tioga County Agricultural Society has released its membership on the executive board for 2025. Members include Eric Johnson, president; Charley Truman, vice president; Michelle Scott Pierce, treasurer; and John Jantz, secretary.

Leaving the board, after years of dedicated service to the Tioga County Fair Board, are Kathy Nichols-Newell and Cinda Lou Goodrich.

In a press release from the fair board president, Eric Johnson, it was stated, “Kathy has been a valued member of the board, serving as Secretary for the past twelve years, dedicating numerous hours to the fairgrounds, and greeting fairgoers as the first point of contact at the fair entrance.”

Johnson added, of Cinda Lou Goodrich, “[She] has overseen our Arts & Crafts area, helping display and recognize Tioga County residents for their wonderful projects.”

“We appreciate all that you have done to promote agriculture and the Tioga County Fair,” Johnson added, of these longtime volunteers.

As for Nichols-Newell, she has resigned from the board to dedicate time to traveling and being with her family.

“I’ve resigned from the fair so I can travel more to see my kids and grandkids down south,” said Nichols-Newell, adding, “I’ve enjoyed my work with the fair board since I joined in 2012. People don’t realize how hard these members work to put on the best, most economical fair,” and exclaimed, “I’ve enjoyed every year and I’m really happy to have been a part of rebuilding this fair to what it is today. I’d like to ask all folks from Tioga County to volunteer at least one shift. The more the merrier.”

Cinda Lou Goodrich, who has served on the board for more than a decade, is resigning to free up time for her family. She stated, “It has been a joy to work with all the board and to grow the Fair into what it is today,’ adding, “I will be on call for any advice or help in the coming years. I leave knowing that the Fair is in good hands.”

The remaining board members for 2025 include Bruce Williams, Jim Morris, Jim Meade, Rick Ford, Bridget Meade, Tom Zorn, Mark Kwiatkowski, and Jake Kunze.

To learn more about the Tioga County Fair, or to get involved, visit www.tiogacofair.com.