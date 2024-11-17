A Pastor’s Thoughts

By Rev. Nancy J. Adams, Owego United Methodist Church —

In Exodus 14, the Hebrew people, having been slaves in Egypt for over 400 years, were finally granted freedom after many miraculous actions of God and using His servant Moses. Then Pharaoh had a change of heart and went after them. Pharaoh’s army was advancing rapidly, and the Hebrew people had no escape route, with the Red Sea blocking their path. The Hebrew people were, in essence, “sitting ducks.”

When the people saw Pharaoh’s army bearing down on them, they complained to Moses that it would have been better if they had stayed slaves in Egypt, rather than to die in the desert at the hands of Pharaoh. They apparently forgot how God had recently delivered them from slavery.

Moses could have complained back to them, but instead, he encouraged them to not be afraid. He urged them to stand firm and witness the deliverance that God would bring about that day. He assured them that they would never see those Egyptians again. God would make a way.

Then God instructs Moses to command the people to move forward! Moses was instructed to raise his staff and extend his hand over the sea to divide it, even though it was God, not Moses, who parted the sea. The Israelites go across on dry ground with the waters parted. As the Egyptians pursued them, their chariot wheels got stuck in the mud. Then God told Moses to stretch out his hand over the sea again, and the water came back upon the Egyptians. Subsequently, the Israelites recognized that it was God who accomplished this. This narrative not only depicts the liberation of the Hebrew people but also emphasizes that God is the one true God.

So, what does this have to do with us over 3,000 years later? When the people complained to Moses that it would be better to go back to Egypt than to die in the wilderness, it shows us that human nature has not changed in 3,000 years. What do I mean? Oh, friends, how often do we return to the familiar – even if it is oppressive – instead of stepping out in faith to embrace something new that brings freedom? It’s easier to stay with what we are familiar with – even if it’s nowhere near God’s best for us, right?

If the Israelites had returned to Egypt – to the familiar – despite its oppression, they would have missed their deliverance. What’s the biggest obstacle to experiencing our deliverance? Is it our desire for things to stay the way they are? Our reluctance or even fear to try something new that God is calling us to do?

When we’re faced with our own Red Sea, what is our response? Have you ever felt trapped in a situation with nowhere to go? What did it look like? Was or is it a physical ailment? Persecution? Abuse? Enemies? Depression? Injustice? Fear of the future? Some kind of sin? All of us either are, have, or will be facing our own Red Sea.

Many years ago, I couldn’t see any way out of the situation I was in. God made a way – not out of the situation, but through it. I could look back when I got to the other side and saw that my enemy could not hurt me anymore. God did that – not me. God. God can work through or in spite of circumstances. The Israelites couldn’t see a way out, but God made a way. God wants to do the same for us.

What battle do you need our Lord to fight for you this week? What Red Sea are you facing? God is our miraculous way-maker. He always has been. He always will be. Don’t turn back to Egypt. Whatever Red Sea we are facing, our deliverance awaits. God will do it. He promised. Hallelujah!