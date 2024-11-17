What’s Happening for the week of November 17, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

NOVEMBER

Are you struggling to control your eating habits? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) offers a free Twelve Step recovery program for individuals struggling with food obsession, overeating, under-eating, or bulimia. No dues. No fees. Everyone is welcome. The group meets every Sunday, from 6:30-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. For more information, call (607) 239-7838 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Nichols Playgroup, every Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina; by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Conversational Spanish with Mrs. Margarita Valentin. The group meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, running through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m. at 263 Front St., Owego. Regular menu also available; includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize valued at $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Zen Before Zzzzs, Tuesdays starting Nov.12, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335 or email info@tiogaopp.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s remote support group, third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Bingo, second Saturday of each month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members typically bring their own projects to work on and share. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

OCTOBER 14 to JANUARY 6

GriefShare Support Group, every Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Register at Griefshare.org. Call Lakeview Chapel at (607) 687-3261 if you have any questions.

NOVEMBER 1 to NOVEMBER 30

Tioga Arts Councils presents Karalyn Hope – Everyone Else Around Me: An Exhibition, Opening Night is on Nov. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. After the opening, the exhibit will be open Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 17

Craft Fair sponsored by Owego Rotary, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Free entry; free parking. Over 30 local vendors and an extensive basket raffle, 50/50, silent auction. The ever-popular Elks Emporium Market will also be open on the same day, at the same time, and in the same building. The café will also be open, serving breakfast, lunch, snacks, and beverages.

Grateful, thankful, and blessed at Messy Church; faith, fun, and food for all ages from 4-6 p.m., Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3022 State Route 17C, Tioga Center.

NOVEMBER 18

Vendor registration deadline for Spalding Memorial Library Christmas Market. Join them on Nov. 30. Applications can be picked up at the front desk of the library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. There is a $10 registration fee for each 10×10 spot. This is an outdoor event, so be prepared for wintry weather. Deadline to sign up is Nov. 18. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Any questions, call (570) 888-7117.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the NV High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 20

Free Parenting Classes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Transportation assistance is available. Childcare provided. Email jes49@cornell.edu to register.

NOVEMBER 21

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Afternoon Book Club – Shutter Island by Dennis Lehane, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Evening Book Club – Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Community Services Board meeting at 9:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85205717804?pwd=bqGIb5a0N75A1lMF9bmyxLp8jnipHw.1; Meeting ID: 852 0571 7804; Passcode: 024499.

NOVEMBER 23

Book Launch for 90-Day Devotional, 10-11 a.m., Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, located at 701 W. Main St., Endicott. For more information, contact the author at christinefisher017@gmail.com.

Surviving the Holidays with support and practical tips for facing holiday challenges after the loss of a loved one, 10 a.m. to noon or 2 to 4 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Register at GriefShare.org.

Apalachin United Methodist Church Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 303 Pennsylvania Ave, Apalachin. Huge variety of homemade crafts, and lunch is available. Benefits Apalachin United Women in Faith.

Eastern Star Rummage and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Candor EMS Building 58 Main St., Candor.

NOVEMBER 24

Owego Community Chorus presents “Christmas Songs” concert, 3 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego.

NOVEMBER 26

Community Thanksgiving Worship Service, 7 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, 59 S. Main St., Nichols. Rev. Charles Smith is leading the worship, and Pastor George Budine will deliver the message.

NOVEMBER 27

Apalachin Lions Walk Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required. Register the Tuesday before Nov. 26 at 8:30 a.m. until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd to register. Bring a cart or bags to carry food!

NOVEMBER 30

NYS Snowmobile Safety Course, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. For more information, call Melissa at (607) 744-1946. To register, visit Parks.ny.gov/recreation/snowmobiles.

DECEMBER 4

Free Parenting Classes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Transportation assistance is available. Childcare provided. Email jes49@cornell.edu to register.

DECEMBER 7

The Candor Community Christmas Concert “A Christmas Tapestry, Music for the Season,” 7 p.m., Candor High School Auditorium, Academy Street, Candor. Admission is free, and the chorus gratefully accepts donations to support their music library and scholarship program.

Food Drive for Tioga Rural Ministry, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Croton Hose Station #3, Talcott Street, Owego. There will be hot cocoa, cookies, and a visit with Santa!

DECEMBER 8

Wreath-making Workshop presented by The Philosophy Family Farm, 1 to 3 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer, NY. Free event, all materials provided. Registration required: email zoe@philosophyfamilyfarm.com.

DECEMBER 9

Kielbasa and Pierogi Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 11

Free Parenting Classes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Transportation assistance is available. Childcare provided. Email jes49@cornell.edu to register.

DECEMBER 15

The Needhams perform a Christmas concert at 6 p.m., East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main Street, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received to help further the ministry of The Needhams. Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall following the concert.

DECEMBER 18

Free Parenting Classes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Transportation assistance is available. Childcare provided. Email jes49@cornell.edu to register.

JANUARY 8

Free Parenting Classes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Transportation assistance is available. Childcare provided. Email jes49@cornell.edu to register.