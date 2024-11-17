Annual ceremony pays tribute to veterans

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Veterans, family members, residents, and special guests gathered at Glenn A. Warner Post 1371 in Owego, N.Y. for the annual Veterans Day ceremony.

The day, which pays tribute to living veterans during war or peacetime, was an opportunity to extend thanks to those who have selflessly served our nation in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Lew Sauerbrey, a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran, hosted the ceremony. Jim Raftis, Sr. attended the ceremony and has stepped down from his longtime role as Master of Ceremonies.

Introduced at the ceremony was the newly elected Commander of V.F.W. Post 1371, Rhonda Pasto. Pasto, a U.S. Air Force veteran, served both on Active Duty and as a Reservist, and in the role of an Airborne Cryptologic Linguist in Arabic.

Pasto thanked the family members of veterans, who, she said, are critical in supporting our veterans, and added, “I hope that all of you will enjoy this day. You deserve this nation’s honor and respect.”

Additional guest speakers at the ceremony included Mike Middaugh, Director of Tioga County’s Veterans Service Agency. Middaugh recited the names of veterans who have passed away since Memorial Day, and was followed by a bugle performance of “Taps” by Steve Palinosky.

Doralyn Perry discussed the Red Buddy Poppy program, and local Scout, Evan Wademan, of Troop 213, shared his Eagle Scout project, which honors veterans with wreaths adorned with crosses during the holiday season. Evan’s project picks up from volunteer work completed by Ralph Trenchard, and a previous Eagle Scout project by Ryan Trenchard.

Two Vietnam Veterans, Deacon Mike Donovan and V.F.W. Honor Guard member Dean Morgan, were recognized by Raftis and given plaques at the ceremony. Donovan, Chaplain of the V.F.W. Honor Guard, was recognized for his compassionate service towards veterans in need, and Morgan was recognized for his dedication to the V.F.W. and the Owego community.

Deacon Mike also made mention of an information table that was set up for guests interested in learning about Guthrie Hospice out of Vestal, N.Y., and who offer grief and loss support services.