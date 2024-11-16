Registration open for the Owego Elks Kids Christmas Party

On Dec. 14, the Owego Elks Lodge will be holding its Annual Kids Christmas Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the ballroom of the lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego. To ensure that appropriate gifts are purchased, families must pre-register by calling (607) 687-1039 from 4-8 p.m., Nov. 11-15.

The Dec. 14 party is free and open to all families with children under the age of 12 who live in Tioga County. Each child under 12 will receive an age-appropriate toy. Every child will also receive a stocking with candy and other goodies.

Santa and Mrs Claus will be there, along with the Family Reading Partnership of Apalachin and Owego. Guests will enjoy food, drinks, and fun activities.