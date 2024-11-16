Holiday Craft Fair taking place on Sunday

Owego Rotary Club members are hosting their annual holiday craft fair on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is free entry for this event and complimentary parking.

Every room in the building will be filled with handmade, carefully crafted jewelry, carvings, soaps, decorated glassware, textiles, home décor, holiday decorations, hand-thrown pottery, fused and stained glass, and much more, just in time for holiday shopping. Rotary’s craft event serves as both an outlet for local small business vendors and a fundraiser for Rotary’s crucial mission of eradicating polio worldwide. Rotarians will offer a large basket display, a 50/50 and a silent auction all to benefit the PolioPlus fund of The Rotary Foundation.

The always-popular Elks Emporium Market will also be open on the same day, at the same time, and in the same building. The café will also be open, serving breakfast, lunch, snacks, and beverages.

All are invited to stop by on Sunday, Nov. 17, for this one-stop, fully enjoyable, and unique shopping experience.