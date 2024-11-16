Honor Your Loved Ones on the Tree of Lights

To assist community members in honoring loved ones who have passed away during this holiday season, Friends of Hospice of Tioga County is once again inviting Tioga County residents to participate in the Memorial Tree of Lights. This annual tradition is a project that has been in existence in the community for over 25 years, with an evergreen available for lighting in each village: Apalachin, Barton, Berkshire, Campville, Candor, Lockwood, Newark Valley, Nichols, Owego, Richford, Spencer, Tioga Center, Waverly, and Willseyville.

For a donation of at least $10, a light can be purchased in honor of a loved one who has passed. Approximately 1,500 names are memorialized through the Tree of Lights each year. In addition to each light memorializing your loved one, the name of your loved one is also printed once in The Owego Pennysaver during December. Please note: the $5 increase is the first since the fundraiser was started over 25 years ago. With the increased cost of services for patients, your additional support will significantly help serve them better.

Friends of Hospice of Tioga County is a not-for-profit organization that raises and distributes funds to meet the needs of critically ill and terminally ill patients. The Board of Directors consists of members from across the county and provides direction while overseeing the allocation of funds.

To participate in honoring your loved ones and lighting your community’s Memorial Tree of Lights, download the form from the tiogafriendsofhospice.org website and mail it to:

Memorial Tree of Lights, c/o Friends of Hospice, P.O. Box 638, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

Checks should be made out to “Memorial Tree of Lights.”

If you don’t have access to a computer to download the Memorial Tree of Lights Form from tiogafriendsofhospice.org, you can call (607) 687-2496 and a form will be sent to you.