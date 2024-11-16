Museum kicks off 2024 O’ Tannenbaum event

The 22nd Annual O’ Tannenbaum fundraising event for the Tioga County Historical Society held a soft opening on Nov. 5, and a grand opening on Nov. 8 at the museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego, N.Y.

This special Tioga County event attracts individuals, businesses, and organizations that have decorated trees, made wreaths, or provided baskets, and other items for auction to help raise funds for the museum. Nearly 80 different items or trees are available by silent auction during the event that will run through Saturday, Dec. 14 at p.m. when the doors will close, and the winners will be determined.

The gift shop is filled with items selected by the owner of the former Hand of Man, and entertainment will be provided every Saturday with performers or demonstrations scheduled for each weekend, along with visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus beginning Nov. 16. Children are encouraged to write to Santa and will receive a letter back from him during this special season.

This is indeed a community event, and the museum aims to make this the best one yet! For more information, call (607) 687-2460 or email museum@tiogahistory.org.

Other upcoming programs included Rick Pedro on piano on Nov. 9, followed by Merdeith Bocek on harp.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the museum will welcome Roger Westgate for a Christmas woodcarving demonstration from 10-11:30 a.m., followed by Any Jaye on piano from noon to 2 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Clause will be on hand at the museum from noon to 2 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, Marv Williams will entertain on guitar from 10 a.m. to noon; Nino will entertain on guitar from noon to 2 p.m.; and Santa and Mrs. Clause will be in attendance again from noon to 2 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, Jennifer Cutter will entertain on recorder/ flute from 10-11:30 a.m., followed by the Dove Family musicians, who will perform from noon to 2 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Clause will arrive at noon and be available to greet children until 2 p.m.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the Tioga County Historical Society and Museum will remain open during the Lights on the River event, scheduled for Dec. 6, from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Owego, N.Y. For a full schedule of activities planned during Lights on the River, visit www.owego.org.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, Bassoon Monsoon will perform from 10-11:30 a.m., followed by Vanessa LaDue on piano from noon to 2 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Clause will return at noon and be available to greet children until 2 p.m.

As the event culminates, make sure to check out the Owego Free Academy Chorus on Dec. 14 at the museum from noon to 2 p.m., as well as a return visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause. The museum doors close and the auction concludes at 7 p.m.

The museum, located at 110 Front St. in historic downtown Owego, is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit https://tiogahistory.org/ to learn more.