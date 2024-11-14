When we change our thoughts, our attitude changes; Schedule time to strengthen and nourish your mind and body

By Sister Chirya —

Attitude is the foundation stone of all relationships. Are we able to take care of our attitude, to always have a positive attitude and outlook for everyone? Our attitude towards people changes very easily. Spiritual wisdom says your attitude for everyone should not only be positive but ever-positive, continuously positive.

Do you wonder what stops us from doing that? Our thoughts. So let’s be conscious of our thoughts. Every thought we think is creating our reality. Thoughts are the seeds that create our feelings, affect our body, shape our relationships, and create the world around us.

“When we change our thoughts, we change our attitude, we change our life! Thoughts create our destiny. So we cannot afford even a single wrong thought.”

The very ground of our being, where all your thoughts come, is silence. The way to silence is through meditation. Stop, take a minute, and listen to the silence within you. See silence as a friend.

Set aside an hour of “me time” every morning to meditate and introspect. Schedule time to strengthen and nourish your mind and body and cultivate beautiful relationships. Silent reflection creates a healthy balance in our life. Having good mental and physical energy is a daily necessity.

During the day, to strengthen your mind with correct thinking patterns, it is important to pause in silence for a minute after every hour to rest and recharge the mind with a few powerful thoughts full of positive words and phrases of success; utilize phrases like “I am” instead of “I will,” “I am not,” etc. Then whenever an external negative situation unfolds, the mind has been recharged and automatically starts thinking right; no need to make an effort to consciously create right thoughts.

Make sure your affirmation is visualized and experienced, not just repeated in your mind, which increases its success as it radiates a positive and powerful vibration to the Universe and comes back with a more positive result.

Also, allocate six to seven hours for sleep. Follow set mealtimes and eat mindfully. Dedicate three to four hours of the day to family. Our work is an important part of our life, but sometimes we allow work to take priority over everything else. Visualize a tree. You are the seed, Family is the trunk, and your Work and everything else you do are the branches of the tree. Change your priorities to be: Self, Family and Work.

When our priorities become reversed to work, the family and finally time for the self, we complain, “I have no time to balance my work and life.” Time often gets blamed and used as an excuse to not pay attention to either the self, the family, or work.

With a soul-conscious attitude, I am the master of time, not its creation. Getting your life in balance and harmony begins by taking the time to care for yourself. You will find your intuition, decision-making, cooperation, and productivity increase, and more is achieved in less time. Finally, time will enhance your relationships when you take out a few seconds today to appreciate and praise someone and see the difference it makes to their day and yours. Recognition does wonders to people’s motivation, attitude and efficiency.

