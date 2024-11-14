Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 28, 2024 through Nov. 3, 2024 there were 149 calls for service. Nineteen traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to four motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Johnathon J. Pierce, age 19, Berkshire, N.Y., was arrested for driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor), consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle (violation), and inadequate muffler (violation) following a traffic stop on North Avenue. Pierce was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Sean M. Campbell, 26, Tioga, N.Y., was arrested for driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor), aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol content above 0.18% (misdemeanor), and reckless driving (misdemeanor) following an investigation of a disturbance at Price Chopper. Campbell was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Brittain J. Purcelle, age 50, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Unregistered Motor Vehicle (Violation), and Inadequate Muffler (Violation) following a traffic stop on W. Main Street. Purcelle was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.