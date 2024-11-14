Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Do you remember us, the dynamic duo? I am Whiskas the tuxedo. My partner is Tippy. Well, I’ll can’t talk properly right now because I just had surgery on my mouth and it’s numb, so I’ll let Tippy tell you what’s going on.

Our foster mom Rose just had hand surgery and a bone graft done, and she can’t open our food, so she called Gail to help for a few days. She was surprised that we are still with Rose. It’s kind of good though because Whiskers needed to go back to the vet for some loose teeth. He had to have three teeth pulled out, and he speaks funny now because his mouth is numbed up. Haha.

We remember Gail from before when she took our pictures for the paper, so we greeted her by rubbing all over her hands and legs. We are still great buddies with Gail.

I am approximately six months old now. Both of us are in need of homes. We would love to stay together if you can find it in your hearts and homes to adopt us both. If you can only take one of us, that’s okay too.

If you are interested in either of us, please call (607) 760-3077 or just text a message to the number with your information, and Rose will call you back. If you are unable to contact Rose, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033.

Gail still has a donation box at Up the Creek Consignment until early November when the store will be under new management. Donations of bottles and cans can be made at the Redemption Center in Owego where she has a donation box at the counter.