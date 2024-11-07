Readers’ Column for the week of November 3, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. With the general election coming up on Nov. 5, we will not be running any comments that are political to comply with our company’s election and political policy. These comments will resume in the Nov. 10 publication.

Sunday, 1:12 a.m. Time and day not set. As far as what is happening over at the foundry, you can find out the ownership of it simply by calling the clerk’s office. That’s all open information of who owns what property. And if you want to feel better about a lot of things, try reading The Owego Pennysaver’s Pastor’s Thoughts, or Sister Chirya.

~

Waverly residents, be on the lookout. Someone is shooting cats and small dogs for fun. I think somebody ought to look into it before somebody gets hurt. First the animals and then people, especially children. What the hell is wrong with Waverly anymore? Don’t they have any police presence?

~

This is for the idiot who almost hit me pulling into my driveway on Bodle Hill Road. People live on that road, so please slow down!

~

In the interest of public safety, I believe it’s time for the village not to consider removing the traffic signal light at the corner or intersection of Main and Church Street. So many people were hurt there years ago. Let me say it one more time, it’s unconscionable to think that they’re even considering taking that light out!

~

I saw the sign on the traffic light at the Church and Main Street intersection that is being considered for removal. I find that ridiculous. That light controls not only traffic, but also the individuals going to and from the churches in both directions and the entire apartment complex at 231 Main St., over 100 people use those crosswalks. Removing that light would put them at risk. Do things correctly and maintain the light!

~

Owego residents and veterans, at the Oct. 7 meeting of the Owego Village Board, the board voted five to one to have the village attorney look into legal action against the Legion for its sign. The American Legion Veterans are deeply upset about this. Please show your support for them. Inform the Village Board not to interfere with our veterans. Keep the sign in place. Thank you.

~

Thank you, Pennysaver for running an article about the Family History Research Center Library in Owego . We visited the center multiple times, and the staff there are incredibly helpful, even if you are unsure of what to do or where to start. Therefore, I highly recommend anyone interested in researching their family visit the center and give them a try. We greatly appreciate those volunteers. They have been exceptionally helpful and fantastic!

~

Thank you to the road crews who redid Lower Day Hollow and Bodle Hill / Taylor Roads! So fast and well done!

~

For the person who bought the sewing machine at the Nichols Presbyterian Church on Labor Day, the individual who donated the machine for the sale has discovered that she provided the wrong plug and now has the correct one for you. Please reply to this column or leave a message at (607) 699-3050.

~

A reader observes gas lines during the evacuation of Milton, and tries to project the same problem onto emerging EVs. The simple answer to your question is that most EV owners charge their vehicles at night at their house. They wake up to a car with a range of 200-300 miles every morning. They would be charging well in advance of the hurricane’s landfall and will have plenty of range to evacuate out of its path. While it is true that the current availability of public chargers may not be able to accommodate a majority of of EVs, I would pose the question: what came first – the internal combustion engine car or the gas station? As EV adoption increases, so will the availability of public chargers. There are actual studies on this; you don’t need to present your Luddite fantasies as disingenuous questions.

~

I live in the village of Newark Valley. I have been hearing and reading a lot about affordable housing in the state, county, towns, and villages. A good start to this dilemma is to get your spending under control and quit raising our taxes. Among all the entities that burden us with their out-of-control spending, you’re the ones contributing to making it impossible for people to afford to buy or rent a place to live. My advice is, instead of having the conversation about raising taxes, have one about how to reduce them! About 7.5% of my income goes to paying school, county, town, and village taxes!

~

Just a reminder, the Village of Newark Valley will be discussing village taxes soon. If you’re happy with taxes going up every year, then disregard this notice. If you’re not happy, then take notice of when they will be up for discussion and show up to voice your concern.

~

Attention Ukulele Players — The Tioga Ukulele Group’s upcoming adult jam session is set for Nov. 2, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. All skill levels of players are invited to join us — from beginners to experienced ukulele players. For more information or to receive music ahead of the jam session, please contact us at (607) 321-8815 or (607) 743-9803 or send an email to TiogaUkuleleGroup@yahoo.com.