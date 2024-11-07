Happy Diwali, Be Light Not Heavy; Become the living lights, connected to the One True Light to awaken others to shine, and the darkness vanishes like it was never there

By Sister Chirya —

It is the Season of Light! Although the origins of Christmas and Diwali are several thousand years apart, the messages and methods of celebration are similar. Both celebrations carry wonderful spiritual messages, which have gradually been diluted as we lost sight of our eternal identity as souls and became body-conscious. The festival of Diwali serves as a reminder that we are Spiritual Light residing in material bodies. Candles and millions of sparkling lights illuminate homes and businesses, signifying this ‘awakening’ of soul consciousness, reminding us that we truly are divine points of light. Thousands of small lighted deepaks (wick oil lights) float down the rivers as a memorial of a time when human beings lived in a higher consciousness, naturally aware of “being” souls. The twinkling lights on the Christmas tree remind us of our true identity and the star at the top of God’s true eternal identity of Light.

Although the light within us has currently dimmed and we can no longer see, it only takes a moment to transition from the current Age of Darkness to the Age of Light, and once again see the bright side of everything. During these times of uncertainty and change, be aware that when life seems to be breaking you apart, it is because you are prepared to be reassembled in a different and newer manner.

You are not cracked or broken. In this Age of Transformation, remain steady, fearless, and unshakable.

Our original identity as eternal spiritual light is emerging. Trust where the cracks are forming is where the light of courage shines through,, aiding us in rebuilding, re-imagining, and redefining what it means to be soul conscious. Discover that the most valuable resource, the real “I” of all human beings, is the eternal soul, a thinking being, the source of our life, our specialties, and personality, located behind the forehead, separate from this heavy human body.

Recognizing my spiritual identity is like being reborn; suddenly I am no longer ordinary. Speak to yourself and guide your mind to think positively, as we manifest what we deeply contemplate. Every fragment of the self feeling scattered will discover a new place, a new purpose, a new meaning. The Festival of Diwali serves as a reminder to radiate our inner light of love once more to restore health, happiness, abundance, and harmony.

“Let your little light shine, let it shine, let it shine. Don’t hide it under a bushel because the whole world now needs the light of soul consciousness.”

Become the living lights, connected to the One True Light to awaken others to shine, and the darkness vanishes as if it was never there. God is only a thought away. The Supreme Sun of Knowledge gives courage, understanding and strength to every human being. The dark clouds of doubt disappear. New hope and the energy of spiritual light fill the soul. Enlightened, the winter of the world blossoms into ‘Spring and Summer’, into a pure, peaceful heavenly world of happiness, where brotherly love creates harmony, as the light of the soul is constantly lit.”

A short Diwali video by Sister Chirya, with music can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPOFAo64O0o/.

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email at bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya has been a student and teacher at the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She has been published in several national and international publications, including the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)