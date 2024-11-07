Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 21, 2024 through Oct. 27, 2024 there were 92 calls for service. Three traffic tickets were issued, three mental health holds were reported, and the department responded to four motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Gregory A Whalen, 47, of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for trespassing (violation) following an investigation of trespassing at the Elm Street homeless camp on private property. Whalen was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Davin P Kolb Jr., age 52 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for trespassing (violation) following an investigation of trespassing at the Elm Street homeless camp on private property. Kolb Jr. was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jessica L Spiegel, aged 43 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for trespassing (violation) following an investigation of trespassing at the Elm Street homeless camp on private property. Spiegel was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Colleen P Kraszewski, aged 30 of Barton, N.Y., was picked up on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court for criminal impersonation in the second degree (misdemeanor). Kraszewski was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Nicholas R Whitmarsh, aged 31 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court for tampering with physical evidence (felony), criminal possession of Controlled Substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor), and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor). Whitmarsh was transferred to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at the Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.