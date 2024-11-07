Monte Carlo Night fundraiser is set for November 9; Hose Team and VFW host annual event

Contributed by Patrick Gavin —

Owego’s VFW Post 1371, along with its Auxiliary and Owego Hose Teams, Inc., will host Monte Carlo Night on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 7-11 p.m. at the Owego VFW Post 1371 Hall, located at 207 Main St. in Owego. A donation is requested at the door, but $10 is recommended.

Games will include Black Jack with four tables, Big Six Wheel, Beat the Dealer, Money Wheel, Chuck-a-Luck, 50/50, and Turkey/Ham Raffle. Food, drinks, and entertainment will be provided, including hamburgers, hotdogs, and soup, with unlimited draft beer and soda.

DJ Tom Donovan, Jr. of Flat Rats Adventures will be spinning your favorite tunes of today and yesteryear. The Hose Team, VFW, and VFW Auxiliary host two Monte Carlo events each year in the spring and fall.

Proceeds will be split among the hosting organizations. The Hose Team will use funds to support its 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine restoration and Steamer House project. The VFW uses funding for a variety of community programs, including its annual Christmas party and movie for area children.

The Hose Team, in partnership with Glen Park Vineyards on Allen Glen Road, is also hosting their Purple People Take Over at the vineyard on Friday, Nov. 8, from 5-9 p.m. Musical guests Latimer Lee will perform classic rock hits throughout the night.

Guest bartenders include Emily Smith-Pellicano with her father, Hose Team legend Scotty Smith; Becca Maffei and Lori Maley from Tioga County Tourism; and Kaitlyn Ferguson with her father, Central New York #1 Ladder Man Larry Ferguson.

This is the third year of the event showcasing Owego’s only winery.