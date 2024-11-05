Hauntingly fun!

Over the weekend, Newark Valley’s Community Connection transformed their space into a haunt-lover’s dream with their Haunted Halls fundraiser. The event, held on Oct. 25 and 26, was a hit with local families and thrill-seekers alike, bringing people of all ages together for two nights of Halloween fun.

With a strong showing of support, the event highlighted what the Newark Valley Community Connection is calling “a growing spirit of connection and economic impact” in the area.

Organizers say the Haunted Halls fundraiser was designed not only as a night of spooks and scares but as a true community-building event, drawing in a dedicated team of 25 volunteers who donated time and talent to make the haunted experience a memorable one. Funds raised will support Newark Valley Community Connection’s continuous programming, events, and services that benefit the community throughout the year, including youth activities, cultural celebrations, and educational initiatives.

“This weekend was about more than just Halloween fun; it’s about the impact we can create when we come together,” a Newark Valley Community Connection spokesperson said. “Every event we host strengthens our ties and keeps us investing back into our town, which ultimately supports local businesses and grows a vibrant community.”

The Haunted Halls success story is just one chapter in Newark Valley Community Connection’s broader mission to foster a thriving community hub. Organizers say that as attendance and involvement grow, the nonprofit aims to continue developing programs that support connection, collaboration, and a stronger local economy.

This past weekend’s event showed that Newark Valley’s residents are eager to build something great, with the benefits extending far beyond entertainment. As the community continues to rally behind the Newark Valley Community Connection’s initiatives, it’s clear that there’s plenty more to come for Newark Valley.

For more information on Newark Valley Community Connection’s programs and upcoming events, visit their website at newarkvalleycc.com or contact them directly at (607) 308-1503.