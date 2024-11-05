A little Halloween horsing around

Members of the Ranch Riders 4-H Club held their annual costume party on Oct. 27 at G&B Farms located at 235 Glenmary Dr. in Owego, N.Y. Riders and their horses arrived dressed in their sporty,festive, and even spooky Halloween costumes.

Jessica Wheeler, a Ranch Riders leader, arrived at the farm as a cheerful Cheshire Cat, and trotting alongside her was Sebastian, a mini horse, all decked out as the Mad Hatter.

Wheeler said that the Halloween party is a time for the young people to get together, show camaraderie, and just have fun. The 4-H’ers, she said, work hard all year, whether focused on fair activities, attending special events, working on projects, and more, so the costume party environment, she noted, is a way for the young people to bond and build relationships.

Ranch Riders and guests enjoyed human refreshments, and for the horses, carrots were a big hit. Wheeler hosted a Trivia Session where riders eagerly answered questions for prizes, such as “How many breeds of horses are there?” and then, “Who has more teeth, a male or female,” among others.

Several mini-horses belong to the organization, Sassy’s Sidekicks and Rescue, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing joy to the community through visits to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, youth camps, and other venues, as well as attending special events.

Wheeler thanks the owners of G&B Farms, Gary and Barbara Hellmers, for the use of their indoor arena. G&B Farms is a full-care horse boarding facility.

Gary expressed, “We are pleased to host events like this, and of event and use of the arena is why we built it.”

Be sure to visit our Facebook page to view more photos!