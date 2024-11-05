Halloween Festivities a Big Hit

Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga (CCTT) celebrated Halloween by hosting both the Masquerade Dance Party in Owego and the annual Trunk-or-Treat in Nichols.

The Masquerade was held on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Moose Lodge in Owego with over 60 individuals in attendance. Masked and costumed guests all enjoyed the festive, social atmosphere with plenty of music, dancing, food, and decorations.

Gabby Ayres is the Program Director of Community Based Services for CCTT and works with OPWDD (Office for People With Developmental Disabilities).

“This was a great time where we were able to meet and interact with a lot of new friends in the community,” said Ayres, adding, “These connections help expand our services and provide more resources for individuals.”

This is the second Halloween dance that CCTT has hosted.

Also organized by CCTT was the annual Trunk-or-Treat at the Nichols Fire Station on Saturday, Oct. 26. Many local children and families came out to show off their costumes and left with bags full of treats.

CCTT extends its gratitude to the Nichols Fire Department as well as the many agencies and organizations that participated.

A special thank you goes out to all of the organizations that were part of this year’s event: Nichols Fire Department, EMS, and volunteers; Tioga CSD, National Honor Society students; TC Sheriff’s Dept; Suicide Prevention Coalition; SNAP/NOEP; Tioga County Veterans Service Agency; Girl Scouts 40094; Fidelis Care and Wellcare; A New Hope Center; Tioga Downs; Renewal Ranch; Cady Library; TC Public Health; CASA Trinity; LawNY.

And all of the families and individuals that participated by decorating a trunk or table.

The winners of the best decorated trunks were Cady Library in first place and the Ketchum Family in second place.

To find out how you can help with CCTT at any upcoming events, email Michelle.mclaren@dor.org.