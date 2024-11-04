Tioga County is voting in the 23rd Congressional District for the 2024 General Election

The Tioga County Board of Elections wants to remind Tioga County voters that, due to the Congressional redistricting enacted in early 2024, they will actually be voting in the 23rd Congressional District, not the 19th Congressional District.

Tioga County residents largely receive their advertising and news media from neighboring counties that are still in the 19th Congressional District, leading many Tioga County voters to believe that is the contest they will be voting in.

“We have been receiving many phone calls from concerned voters who are confused why Josh Riley and Marc Molinaro are not on their ballot,” said James Wahls, Tioga County Commissioner of Elections. “It’s really important that voters are not misinformed before heading to the polls.”

In Tioga County and the rest of the 23rd Congressional District, the candidates for Representative in Congress are Tom Carle on the Democratic line, and Nick Langworthy on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Tioga County sample ballots are available for viewing online at www.tiogacountyny.gov/departments/board-of-elections/.

If you have any questions, please call the Tioga County Board of Elections at (607) 687-8261 or email them at VoteTioga@tiogacountyny.gov.