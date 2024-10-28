Up, Up, and Away; Village Appreciation Night reaches new heights

By Wendy Post —

Things have just become bigger and better at the Village Appreciation Night, held this year on Oct. 18 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego, N.Y. Hosted by the Owego Police Department and its Benevolent Association, this free event is made possible thanks to generous support and donations from businesses within the Village of Owego and beyond.

With law enforcement represented, as well as nonprofit organizations, the event elevated things, bringing in a hot air balloon this year to compliment the bonfire, live music, wagon rides, prize tent, face painting, and free food. Performing on stage throughout the evening was Eddie Kurtz, Ghosties on Third, and The Gents, a Southern Tier favorite.

Thanks to the event’s biggest supporters, the Owego Nazarene Church, Cops4 A Cause, the Owego Fire Department, John and Stephanie Whitmore, Casella Waste Systems, Inc., Wagner Lumber, Tioga Hardwoods, Inc., and F.W. Webb.

The event began at the end of the pandemic as a gesture of gratitude towards our first responders and those who ensure the safety of the community. It was also a way to thank the community for hanging in there during the pandemic period of time.

Now, and year’s later, the event has grown, welcoming nonprofits this year to include Renewal Ranch, Catholic Charities / Fidelis, Glove House, the Suicide Prevention Coalition, the Open Door Mission, and the Tioga County Health Department.

Fire Department and EMS personnel set up displays for attendees and opened their trucks to the public.

A Touch a Truck welcomed nearly a dozen trucks, and the Reading Partnership Bus was also present.

Volunteers from Rotary and Kiwanis helped out, as well as a couple of students from the OACSD Key Club.

The Owego Police Department’s Chief, Joseph Kennedy, spearheaded the effort, bringing volunteers together to put all of the pieces together. The writer, along with volunteers Brie, Sherry Plater, and Shona Williams executed a game and prize tent. Michele McLaren played a key role this year, helping to map things out and bringing in the nonprofit organizations. Bands were scheduled, sound equipment was arranged, and members of the police department, along with volunteers, staff, and their families, provided free food using donated funds. The Village Mayor flipped burgers, and the DPW helped with this effort.

Planning will begin shortly for next year’s event, which is hoped to be even bigger!

You can view videos, photos, and more on The Owego Pennysaver Facebook Page.