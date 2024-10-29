Delivered! Donations Arrive in North Carolina

By Wendy Post —

From Oct. 7-11, volunteers from across the community sprang into action to collect and donate items for Hot Springs, N.C., Home of the Appalachian Trail. The town, along with surrounding areas in Western North Carolina, was especially hard-hit when Hurricane Helene unleashed an unprecedented amount of rain in a brief period.

Reminiscent of the flooding experienced when Tropical Storm Lee arrived shortly after Hurricane Irene to the Susquehanna River and surrounding areas, folks moved quickly to collect items communicated through Jesse Know, former OFA Football Player now working in Tennessee.

In a unified effort with the Owego Police Department, the Village of Owego, The Community Shop, and Ward and Van Scoy, the items were sorted, collected, and then loaded onto a truck, donated for use by Joe Karpel, and Valu Auto.

In fact, Joe Karpel and Joe Shortino delivered the donations to Hot Springs, N.C. last weekend, and the folks were very grateful for the needed supplies, the cash donations, and the heaters and blankets!

Jesse Knox conveyed in a message that The Gentry’s and the folks from Hot Springs and the surrounding area were overwhelmed by the generosity of our community.

Numerous volunteers traveled independently to assist in the search and recovery operations in nearby Asheville, N.C., offering grim accounts of the damage.

As for Hot Springs, N.C., needed most at this point are people to help with labor as they continue to rebuild their lives.

Links to the story behind the collection effort can be found at www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2024/10/08/full-circle-former-ofa-football-player-connecting-owego-for-help-in-hard-hit-north-carolina/.

