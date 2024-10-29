Delivered! Donations Arrive in North Carolina

Delivered! Donations Arrive in North CarolinaThis group worked to load the truck on Oct. 12 at the Owego Village Hall, the area where the donations collected were kept all week and then sorted. The truck, generously donated by Joe Karpel and driven to North Carolina by both Karpel and Joe Shortino, departed shortly after being loaded. 

October 29, 2024

By Wendy Post —

From Oct. 7-11, volunteers from across the community sprang into action to collect and donate items for Hot Springs, N.C., Home of the Appalachian Trail. The town, along with surrounding areas in Western North Carolina, was especially hard-hit when Hurricane Helene unleashed an unprecedented amount of rain in a brief period.

Reminiscent of the flooding experienced when Tropical Storm Lee arrived shortly after Hurricane Irene to the Susquehanna River and surrounding areas, folks moved quickly to collect items communicated through Jesse Know, former OFA Football Player now working in Tennessee. 

Delivered! Donations Arrive in North Carolina

Joe Karpel is pictured in Hot Springs, N.C., unloading the trailer that was filled with needed supplies. Photo provided.

In a unified effort with the Owego Police Department, the Village of Owego, The Community Shop, and Ward and Van Scoy, the items were sorted, collected, and then loaded onto a truck, donated for use by Joe Karpel, and Valu Auto. 

In fact, Joe Karpel and Joe Shortino delivered the donations to Hot Springs, N.C. last weekend, and the folks were very grateful for the needed supplies, the cash donations, and the heaters and blankets! 

Delivered! Donations Arrive in North Carolina

The folks in Hot Springs, N.C. were very happy with the donations that arrived from the Owego community. Pictured in the center is Jesse Knox, and Joe Shortino on the far right; Shortino accompanied Karpel for the delivery. Photo provided.

Jesse Knox conveyed in a message that The Gentry’s and the folks from Hot Springs and the surrounding area were overwhelmed by the generosity of our community.

Numerous volunteers traveled independently to assist in the search and recovery operations in nearby Asheville, N.C., offering grim accounts of the damage. 

As for Hot Springs, N.C., needed most at this point are people to help with labor as they continue to rebuild their lives.

Delivered! Donations Arrive in North Carolina

Jody Seaver, from The Community Shop, was all smiles when she handed over the cash donations that arrived. The residents of Hot Springs especially appreciated the cash assistance. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Links to the story behind the collection effort can be found at www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2024/10/08/full-circle-former-ofa-football-player-connecting-owego-for-help-in-hard-hit-north-carolina/.

