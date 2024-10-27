A Pastor’s Thoughts: Jesus Can Heal from Generational Trauma

By Pastor Kevin Boothby, Tracy Creek Memorial Church —

It is easy not to think of the impact that the way we were raised has had on us as we grow older. What is normal in one household is not normal at all in another; but oftentimes, we don’t understand this until long after we’ve left the nest and gained our independence.

Who we become as adults has much to do with our home environment as we were growing up. Whether it be for the better or for the worse, the way our parents raise us (and the way we raise our children) shapes our way of thinking for the rest of our lives.

Sadly, there is this concept of “generational trauma” that exists today. Though there is no specific diagnosis for it, it is very real and can come through a variety of events, such as discrimination, racism, sexual abuse, physical abuse, seeing parents do drugs, and a variety of adverse experiences that a person may have during childhood. It can contribute to symptoms in adulthood including anxiety, a lack of self-worth, isolation, depression, bad decision-making, and other impaired life skills that can follow us through our lives as a result.

In the Bible there is the concept that Jesus is our Healer. When Jesus walked on the earth 2,000 years ago, people would line the streets with the sick so they could be healed. In Matthew 9:21-22, there is a woman who had suffered from an illness for twelve years.

“She said to herself, “If I only touch the edge of his cloak, I will be healed.” Jesus turned and saw her. “Take heart, daughter,” he said, “your faith has healed you.” And the woman was healed at that moment.

Jesus can heal anything. It is not only the physical, but also the emotional, the will, and yes, all of the past childhood trauma. He can use it all and turn it around to restore us to Himself. It is part of understanding who we are in Jesus and finding our identity in Him that we can put off our old learned ways and put on the new self. Just like Jesus, we can be resurrected to a new life if we only place our trust in Him. He will heal our hearts and make our desires align with His.

We should let these words resonate inside of us, “Do not offer any part of yourself to sin as an instrument of wickedness, but rather offer yourselves to God as those who have been brought from death to life; and offer every part of yourself to him as an instrument of righteousness.”

Once we put our faith in Jesus, through His power, generational curses can be lifted, starting with ourselves. Once we are delivered from it, our children will never be exposed to it. It is all through the transformative power of Jesus. If you put your faith in Christ it is important to find a Bible believing faith community to assist you on your new walk with God.