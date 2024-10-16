Owego Hose Team Hosts Central Fire Association; 2027 CNYFA Convention will return to Owego

By Patrick Gavin —

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. hosted the Central New York Firefighter’s Association (CNYFA) Fall meeting this past weekend. Founded in 1893 by Owego’s own Frank M. Baker, the Central association supports and serves the volunteer fire service of Central New York, its firefighters, and the public they protect through education, legislation, communication, recognition, and community service. The association builds camaraderie among its members and forms a positive partnership with related organizations.

“We always have a grand time in Owego and are excited to announce our 2027 convention is coming back here,” said CNYFA President Tom Dwyer, of the New York Mills Fire Department, adding, “We are lucky to have the Hose Team and the good work they do for us at Central.”

Area fire representatives from the 20 county Central association kicked off the Central weekend with a social gathering at Owego’s The Turn Golf Simulator on Depot Street Friday night. On Saturday, 19 teams played the CNYFA Inaugural Presidents Cup Golf Tournament at Tioga Golf Club. The Southport Fire Department won the tournament with a score of 62.

Breakfast was held Sunday at American Legion Post #401, with meetings following at VFW Post #1371. A wreath was placed at the Baker Fireman’s Fountain by Central members, and the day concluded with a tour of the newly constructed Steamer House on North Avenue.

At the meeting it was announced Owego will host the 2027 Central convention with co-chairs Ken Easton, the Owego Assistant Fire Chief, and Hose Team Captain and President, Pat Gavin. Last held in Owego in 2021, CNYFA convention activities will include hose races, firefighter’s parade, fireworks, block party, and much more. 2027 will also conclude Gavin’s two-year term as Central President.

Upcoming events for the Hose Team include their annual Purple People Take Over Night of Glen Park Vineyards on Friday, Nov. 8, from 6-9 p.m. and Monte Carlo Night, in partnership with VFW Post 1371 and its Auxiliary, on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 7-11 p.m.