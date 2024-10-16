Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 29, 2024 through Oct. 6, 2024 there were 130 calls for service, 11 traffic tickets were issued, there were two mental health holds reported, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Madison K. Pierce, age 30 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor), and Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor). Pierce was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

David P. Kolb, age 52 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Violating Public Health Law (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Trespassing at the Foundry Street Homeless Camp. Kolb was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jessica L. Spiegel, age 43 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Violating Public Health Law (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Trespassing at the Foundry Street Homeless Camp. Spiegel was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jose R. Pabon III, age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Sexual Offender Failing to Verify Address (D Felony) following an investigation of Failing to Complete Annual Registration of Sex Registry. Pabon III was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court. He was arraigned by Justice Grinage and remanded to the Tioga County Jail without bail.

Nicholas W. Elsbree, age 29 of Endicott, N.Y., was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor), and Inadequate Muffler (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17. Elsbree was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jose R. Pabon III, age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Disturbance on E. Temple Street. Pabon III was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Stephen D. Kovall, age 35 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Operating A Motor Vehicle with blood alcohol content above 0.08% (Misdemeanor), Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor), Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Speed In Zone (Violation), Dazzling Headlights (Violation), Failed to Dim Headlights (Violation), and Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on East Main Street, and a brief pursuit. Kovall was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.