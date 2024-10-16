Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hi! Do I look like a lion? People think I do. Well, I am not ferocious, I am shy. I lived in a trailer park in Owego as a stray. A nice lady was feeding me all summer and then she moved to Arkansas. She tried to catch me to take me with her, but I would not go in the trap.

After she left, a neighbor put out food for me and noticed I had wounds on my head and ears, so she called Gail. Gail trapped me and got me to the vet. I am healed up now and used to being touched. I especially love my back scratched.

She has been kind and really took good care of getting me healed. I think I am ready to be adopted. They thought I was a girl, so my name got changed to Camelot.

If you are single and a quiet type, then I am for you. Call Gail to adopt me at (607) 689-3033. Bottles and cans can be turned into the redemption center for us.