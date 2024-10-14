Candor Chamber of Commerce celebrates area businesses with ribbon cutting ceremonies

Candor Chamber of Commerce celebrates area businesses with ribbon cutting ceremoniesKellogg’s On-Site Repair is welcomed with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert October 14, 2024

The Candor Chamber of Commerce celebrated four new Candor businesses this summer and welcomed them with ribbon cutting ceremonies.

A ribbon is cut at the Beautiful Barn Venue. Provided photo.

Welcomed are Serenity Bodyworks, located at 85 Main St., Candor; Kellogg’s On-Site Repair, 54 Delray Ave., Candor; The Rustic Griddle at Bostwick Antique Mall, 1121 Owego Rd., Route 96, Candor; and the Beautiful Barn Venue, located at 356 Anderson Hill Rd. in Candor.

The Rustic Griddle at Bostwick Antique Mall was welcomed to the Candor Chamber of Commerce with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Provided photo.

Congratulations was extended to these businesses, and a warm welcome to the Candor Chamber of Commerce. All have websites that can be accessed through the Candor Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.candornychamber.org/. You can also find them on Facebook.

A ribbon is cut at Serenity Bodyworks. Provided photo.

For more information about the Candor Chamber, contact President Rita Kellogg by calling (607) 222-0321.

