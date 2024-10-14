Candor Chamber of Commerce celebrates area businesses with ribbon cutting ceremonies

The Candor Chamber of Commerce celebrated four new Candor businesses this summer and welcomed them with ribbon cutting ceremonies.

Welcomed are Serenity Bodyworks, located at 85 Main St., Candor; Kellogg’s On-Site Repair, 54 Delray Ave., Candor; The Rustic Griddle at Bostwick Antique Mall, 1121 Owego Rd., Route 96, Candor; and the Beautiful Barn Venue, located at 356 Anderson Hill Rd. in Candor.

Congratulations was extended to these businesses, and a warm welcome to the Candor Chamber of Commerce. All have websites that can be accessed through the Candor Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.candornychamber.org/. You can also find them on Facebook.

For more information about the Candor Chamber, contact President Rita Kellogg by calling (607) 222-0321.