Make a Difference Food Drive for Seniors begins October 21

The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation is conducting its annual Making A Difference Food Drive Oct. 21 thru Oct, 26 to benefit needy families and seniors served through Tioga County Rural Ministry.

Food collection boxes can be found at Carol’s Cafe, The Owego Pennysaver, and the Bassett Ah-Wa- Ga Center until Saturday, Oct. 26, National Make A Difference Day.

Community members are invited to remember former Tioga County Legislator, Fran Leavenworth, who organized countywide community service activities to improve all Tioga County communities through volunteer lead projects. Core food drive needs include canned whole or crushed tomatoes, canned beets, stewed tomatoes, tomato paste, pasta sauces, canned tuna, peanut butter, pasta (not elbow macaroni or spaghetti), low-sugar cereal, pork and beans, high protein soups (7 grams of protein or higher), high protein canned items like Chef Boyardee Spaghetti & Meatballs, salad dressing, and soup, other than chicken noodle and tomato soup.