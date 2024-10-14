Village Appreciation Night taking place Friday!

By Wendy Post —

On Friday, the village will come together to celebrate during Village Appreciation Night, an event designed to thank our first responders and to bring the community together. The event was started at the end of the Covid pandemic.

Taking place at the Tioga County Fairgrounds from 5:30-9:30 p.m., there will be live music, free food, games, prizes, a hot air balloon, fireworks, touch a truck, and much more. And don’t forget the bonfire, centered at the fairgrounds, and lit up for the event. Fritz Rudin will also be providing hay wagon rides for all to enjoy.

Each year support arrives for this event, and sponsors and those donating to help pay for this free night out for the community are arriving on-board to include Cops4 A Cause, the Owego Fire Department, the Police Benevolent Association (who is a host to the event), the Owego Nazarene Church, Wagner Lumber, Tioga Hardwoods, and others. More sponsors, at the time of this printing, continue to arrive.

For more information, visit the event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1200740261141381.